St. Joseph Memory Lane (copy)

The St. Joseph Museums will be offering a series of new experiences both at its museum and on the road.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Museums wants to change the way history and education can be brought to people in the area.

Opening up a series of new interactive experiences, from murder mysteries to hands-on events held anywhere in the area, the museum plans to offer endless possibilities.

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.