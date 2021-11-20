In 2020, Tracy Gillespie experienced the unexpected: a massive outpouring of support for the homeless in the area.
Having gone homeless for Thanksgiving, he helped raise awareness and gathered clothing for those in need. With high hopes, he’s doing it again.
“(In 2020), I learned that there’s more people in the community that have compassion than I thought there ever were,” he said. “The community is behind it, more so than I thought they’d ever be.”
Starting on Thursday, Nov. 25, Gillespie will be living on the streets for 72 hours for his second annual “A lonely holiday, sleeping for socks” fundraiser.
Sleeping outside at 624 S. Sixth St., Gillespie will be continuing what he started last year: asking for donations of clothing and money, as well as featuring speakers on Nov. 27 to talk about homelessness.
“My guest speakers are really good, inspirational speakers. They’re just trying to inspire others to do just that little bit more to help someone, whether they’re homeless or not,” he said. “I just want to inspire others to do more, to be more compassionate and have more empathy for others that are struggling.”
Having previously been homeless, Gillespie said he knows the struggles and stigmas that come with living on the street. He said it was compassion and empathy that helped direct him to a better life.
When he was living on the streets, Gillespie said he remembered the looks people gave him and all of the negative connotations that came with being homeless. He believes those feelings still exist in the area.
“A lot of people really think they’re just dirty, rotten vagrants, chasing people around begging for change,” he said. “Others believe they suffer from mental illness and addiction, so there are some people that understand. But I think a bigger percentage just think they’re no-good, rotten lowlifes.”
Looking beyond the cliches, what Gillespie sees is a life of unaddressed pain and trauma that needs to be resolved.
“People need to understand that it’s not a choice. It’s mental illness. It’s an addiction. It’s childhood trauma. It’s really not their fault, and until we give them the proper help they need, they’ll continue to be homeless,” he said.
Being connected to the homeless community, Gillespie said he’s hoping to use his time to address some of their needs, like feeding them, having hairdressers donate their time for haircuts and remembering the homeless who have died.
“I’m going to have a memorial for all the homeless people that I’ve lost in the past three years, plus (others) that have passed away,” he said.
There are bigger problems that Gillespie said need to be addressed that go beyond what he can provide. He said the city needs a new emergency shelter and an inpatient detox and rehab center.
“I would absolutely love to see an inpatient detox and rehab center, not only for the homeless but there are thousands of people who suffer from addiction, they can probably utilize it,” he said.
For his event, Gillespie encourages people to bring donations of hats, socks, gloves and, most importantly, sleeping bags.
“We need sleeping bags really bad because among the agencies we don’t even know if we’re gonna have a cold-weather shelter,” he said.
For those attending, Gillespie hopes they come with an open mind and heart and that they pass it on to others. While he said he’s not a caseworker, Gillespie said his interactions and encouragement as a neighbor to homeless people in the area have helped some get off drugs and live a new life.
“There’s a lot you can do just being a normal citizen if you just put forth a little bit of time,” he said.
