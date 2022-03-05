Every time the Winter Olympics comes around, one of its more unconventional sports gains popularity.
The St. Joseph Curling Club is using the popularity spike in the sport to help people learn to curl. The group has a 10-week league at Bode Ice Arena through the spring that starts next week.
Earlier this week, the club held a class to walk those interested in the sport through the step-by-step process of throwing a stone down the ice as well as how to sweep and how the game is scored and played. Curling consists of sliding a 42-pound stone down 150 feet of ice into a 16-foot circle while trying to get as close to the target as possible.
Curling Club President Britt Johnson said the group started 11 years ago, and about 300 people have tried curling over the years. He said the popularity always increases after the Olympics and added it’s great seeing people getting over fears and going on the ice to learn.
“Anybody can play,” Johnson said. “This is one of those sports that you don’t have to be the ultimate athlete to be able to play. We’ve had kids all the way down to 10 years old try and all the way up to 80-year-olds try, and everybody can enjoy it at their own level.”
Patrick Turner had curled previously but went to Tuesday’s class to relearn skills and bring some newcomers he works with at Pizza Shoppe. He plans to be on a team during the 10-week league season starting March 9.
“I’m looking forward to some teamwork, building camaraderie and just meeting some new people,” Turner said.
Turner said the technique can be difficult but is enjoyable to learn.
“These are all first-timers. It’s my second time, so it doesn’t come as easy as you think. It’s a lot of coordination, lots of dexterity,” Turner said.
Johnson said he is excited to see new people learning the sport.
“The most exciting thing is really that first time that somebody throws a stone and they get it down there into the house and just seeing the excitement on their face that they know they threw a stone that scored,” Johnson said.
