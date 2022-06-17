While St. Joseph’s LBTGQ+ pride events usually take place later in the summer, a fundraiser is making sure there’s a celebration during Pride Month.
For its second year, Mokaska Coffee will be hosting its “Drag Me Downtown — A Pride Themed Drag Show” to help raise money for St. Joe Pride.
“It feels good to have some more stuff going on in the month of June in St. Joe, who traditionally hosts their pride events in September,” said Andy Montee, owner of Mokaska.
The event will be held at 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the cafe and venue at 705 Edmond St. It will be hosted by renowned drag performer Patrick Hall as Bianca Bliss.
The second year of the event celebrates people embracing their identity and who they are as people while having fun as performers walk the runway. While the shows also have been held on other dates, having one during Pride Month, which celebrates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, gives it extra meaning.
“The Stonewall riots were a riot to say that we weren’t going to allow police to be brutal to our community anymore, that things need to change,” Hall said. “I think that until everybody in our LGBTQ+ community feels like they’re seen and accepted and treated with respect and dignity, we need to continue to host these events.”
For Montee and organizer Riley Wolfe, there was no question it had to happen during a month where there weren’t a lot of Pride events going on locally.
“Myself and a lot of the people who work there are really passionate about diversity and LGBTQ advocacy, so it was really meaningful for us to kind of get this organized,” Montee said.
With 16 years of experience as a drag queen, making him the longest-running such performer in St. Joseph, Hall said he knows the importance of people being able to gather and celebrate their true selves while feeling safe and loved.
“We’ve got people who still think that it’s better to be dead than to be out of the closet. And I think that it’s important for them to see other gay people surviving and succeeding in life and understand that they’re not alone,” Hall said.
The event will feature drag performers like Minti Varieties, Beans, Morah Reign, Riri XL and Manic High. Hall said the idea for the event was to book people from all backgrounds.
“It’s very important for me that we have a cast that is representative of the diversity of our LGBTQ+ community ... I want someone to come to a show and look up on stage and see someone that looks like them, whether it be different races, whether they be non-binary, whether they’re pansexual, whether they’re homosexual, or lesbian, whether they’re drag kings, drag queens, bio queens,” he said.
The drag show will be preceded by a St. Joe Pride Crawl, starting at 6 p.m. that will stop at several local bars on Frederick Avenue. Coinciding with the drag performance, there will also be a blacklight dance party at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall.
Leading up to the event, participating businesses had Pride flags hanging outside their shops, causing some controversy and anger.
“Some guy came into our salon and started freaking out that we were waving the Pride flag in front of our business and caused a scene and scared all the girls that were here and scared the children that were in here because he doesn’t like gay people,” Hall said.
Hall also noted another flag was stolen from a business and was burned.
While those incidents caused fear, Hall wants it to be known that the LGBTQ+ community will continue to show love and acceptance and not go away.
“Some of the things that have been happening, it is unsettling, to say the least,” he said. “But (events like this) just go to show you that there are people in this community who are for equality for all people. And that means more to a gay person, or anyone on the spectrum than they will probably ever know.”
The drag show is open to everyone 21 and older. Admission is $10.
