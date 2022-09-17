As St. Joseph’s South Side celebrates all that makes it unique at its annual festival this weekend, discussion of a beloved culinary offering that has been gone — but not forgotten — for more than 10 years has been making the rounds on social media.
The famous Sack-N-Save chili dog was an institution at the former South Side grocery store for almost 25 years. For many years, they were priced at three for a dollar, which the store’s owner, L.B. Newey, said resulted in a massive number of chili dogs being sold.
From 1988 until the store closed in 2012, Sack-N-Save, located at 4913 Lake Ave., served 3,815,712 chili dogs, Newey said. With the store being open 312 days a year (it was closed on Sundays), that’s an average of 3,191 chili dogs a week, 532 per day and 53 an hour in a 10-hour day.
In 2000, demand for the dogs reached a height of 232,791 being purchased, which means the store averaged one dog sold every 48 seconds it was open.
Newey said he was once asked about being known for his association with the famous food, and he said he would rather his legacy be the chili dog than have no legacy at all.
“I miss having an association with the people,” Newey said of his years running the store. “I didn’t know them by name, but I knew a lot of people by sight.”
It is obvious to see the community’s love for Newey’s store and his chili dogs as a post made on the Facebook page St. Joe, Missouri-Places and Things We Remember received dozens of comments.
One former employee, Shanin McCoy, worked at Sack-N-Save in the mid-2000s as a teenager and said he still craves the dogs and Newey’s special recipe. He said the store was a family and he was grateful to have had a job there.
“It was a family for sure. I still see several of my old coworkers all the time ... here in the South Side still to this day,” McCoy said.
Newey’s secret recipe has been a little less sealed since the store and deli closed, as former deli manager Bonnie Chavez said she still makes up the secret concoction.
“The recipe that we had was so simple ... you know it was easy to make it. All we did was take Castleberry’s Chili and melt the brick chili with the Castleberry’s chili sauce, that’s all it was,” Chavez said. “While we were open, of course, we never told anyone how we made the chili.”
Chavez said the deli was popular and always stayed busy selling chili dogs along with fried chicken, gizzards and other items.
“I run into old customers, some people at Walmart or at another store or someplace, and so many of them will stop me and ask me, ‘Have you got any chili dogs?’ They miss those chili dogs,” Chavez said.
The idea for selling the chili dogs started when Newey was on the road and saw people lined up outside a store that was selling 15-cent ice cream cones. He said he decided he needed something to bring customers in, and selling chili dogs by the sack was the solution. The dogs were never designed to make a profit but to bring people into his grocery store.
“I’m very proud of what we accomplished there,” Newey said. “People knew they could trust me.”
Newey still is able to make the chili dogs to this day, as he said the process had to be something you could do quickly. Newey even invited News-Press NOW to his home to test the chili dogs, and reporters say they still pass the test.
