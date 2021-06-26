This Fourth of July, a local business will mark 126 years of “booming” in St. Joseph.
Schneitter Fireworks has been in business since its humble beginnings in 1895, starting in the back of H.E. Schneitter’s car. Schneitter had a lumber yard and a sporting goods store in town, but when interest in fireworks blew up, he switched his business primarily to selling fireworks.
Stacy Schneitter Blake and her sister Tracy Schneitter Siewert now are the co-owners of the business and are among the few female fireworks importers. While their business north of St. Joseph may look like just a normal fireworks store, it is much more than that as the store is a direct wholesaler and importer working directly with teams in China to receive fireworks and supply other seasonal tents and pyrotechnic shows.
“There are not a lot of women in this business,” Schneitter Blake said. “I have daughters and I’m so excited for them to see how strong their moms are and running a business that is a very male-dominated industry.”
The Schneitters even have their own line of fireworks known as “Danger Doll.”
For Schneitter Blake, the business can be demanding year-round.
“Right after the Fourth week we jump right in and we are getting containers for next year and shipping stuff out to other states,” Schneitter Blake said.
The Schneitters take pride in being a local business as well as a family business.
“Most people don’t get to see their family every day. My sister and I do. We get to work together,” Schneitter Blake said.
Schneitter Blake said the popularity of fireworks has increased over the last year and they are seeing different trends of firework buying since COVID-19.
“I think a lot of people are kind of going back to when they had been doing more things like family staying at home and celebrating with each other and more of those gatherings where you’re at home and not big crowds,” Schneitter Blake said. “People have really started doing new traditions again where you’re doing the fireworks together and getting together with families and block parties.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.