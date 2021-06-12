Datha Roberts has danced through most of the second half of her life, and turning 103 isn’t stopping her.

The Inspirations Dance Center was full of friends and family as they celebrated Roberts’ birthday recently. According to her grandson Greg Roberts, she has been square dancing since the 1970s when she and her husband helped start the Savannah Sashayers club.

“We just decided we needed something to do,” Datha Roberts said.

She said she enjoys everything about square dancing, from the dresses to the friends she makes.

“She would make her own dresses, and she just always loved doing that because she still sewed ... living on the farm, they could come down and they could square dance and get around a lot of other people. (They) made a lot of lifetime friends,” Greg Roberts said.

Greg Roberts said she still dances two to three times a week and will get together with friends to play cards.

“She’s been to my house a lot of playing cards. She loves to play,” Judy Wilmes, a Savannah Sashayer, said.

Greg Roberts said his grandmother also celebrates her birthday with a motorcycle ride, a tradition that started a couple of years ago.

“She had three different birthday parties. First, we had a dance she attended in Fillmore, Missouri. And then she did a motorcycle ride out to Easton because that’s where she was originally born was in Easton, and they had a cookout,” Greg Roberts said.

Wilmes said Datha Roberts is always making new friends.

“They love her. There’s a lot of (people) setting up there right now that came just to honor her today because everybody loves her,” Wilmes said. “She’s always outgoing, and she’s just got that kind of personality that draws people in.”

Datha Roberts does more line dancing than square dancing now but plans to stay active.

“I think it’s great because she’s still very mentally strong,” Greg Roberts said. “There’s no doubt that’s the secret to her long age, is being active and friends and family.”