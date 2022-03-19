An inspirational career for a Benton High School theater teacher came to a close with surprises and joyful tears.
After 23 years of teaching, Jennifer Schultz wrapped up her final production at the school, the comedy-mystery “The Alibis,” on March 12, with students and alumni surprising and thanking her for the influence she’s had on their lives.
“Schultz was the one that inspired me to be who I want to be and never stop believing in me. She was a huge part of my success in high school and college,” said Alisha Langham, a Benton alumna who organized the surprise celebration.
Receiving a plaque commemorating Schultz’s productions at the school, she was overcome with emotion.
“It’s actually overwhelming just knowing and hearing words of how I touched their lives,” she said.
Having found her passion for theater when she performed Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” at a young age, she wanted to pass on the thrill and creativity to other young people. She said in her more than two decades of teaching, she still gets inspired by how students take the reins and make the show their own.
“It’s always been about pushing the students to learn and grow because I know they can do amazing things if you just give them the chance,” she said.
Through the years, that message resonated with Schultz’s students.
“Schultz, as she is called by all of her theater family, is a beacon of hope for the unique individuals that come through those auditorium doors,” said Devin Riggs, a Benton graduate from the Class of 2006. “She lends not only her ear but her kind, genuine heart and soul both in and out of the classroom for her entire theater family.”
Beyond the stage, Schultz touched the lives of kids in the area because of her commitment to see them succeed through tough times. When 2013 Benton graduate Lynsie Petersen’s mom was deployed to Afghanistan during her junior year, said she remembers the support Schultz gave her.
“Jennifer Schultz is the foundation of my love for performing. Without her, I never would’ve found the stage and I definitely wouldn’t have begun my journey into self-love,” Petersen said. “I can’t believe she’s retiring. But she deserves it.”
At the surprise reception for Schultz, her current and former students paid homage through kind words, a video collection of all of her productions and a Mountain Dew toast. When asked which show sticks out in her mind the most, she said she can’t choose. For her, it’s more about the interactions and growth that each production showcases that matters.
“Like, when I watched a kid on stage tonight, it might have been a kid that was a little quiet. But I know that four weeks ago, I couldn’t hear them from the front row. Now they’re up there in front of the crowd, and they’re being brave enough to be on stage,” she said. “Just watching that growth from the beginning of rehearsal process to the end for every show has always been kind of my favorite moment.”
Overwhelmed with emotion, Schultz said she’s not sure what the future brings for her. Without the anxiety that comes with planning a high school production, she said she’s going to enjoy living in the moment.
“I’m just going to enjoy life day by day, see where it takes me and just (have) that freedom to do whatever I feel like,” she said, laughing.
