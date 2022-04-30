Mike Wilson, who will be 70 years old when he graduates with a theater performance degree at Northwest, poses before performing his role as Reverend Eli Jenkins from ‘Under Milkwood’ at Northwest Missouri State University.
Mike Wilson, who will be 70 years old when he graduates with a theater performance degree at Northwest, poses before performing his role as Reverend Eli Jenkins from ‘Under Milkwood’ at Northwest Missouri State University.
Photo courtesy of Theresa Wilson
This 2020 photo shows part of the Northwest Missouri State University campus.
You’re never too old to learn, and that rings true for 70-year-old Mike Wilson, a retired business professor who will be walking at graduation to receive a new degree.
Wilson graduated for the first time in the ‘70s, and he will be participating in Northwest Missouri State University’s spring commencement with a theater performance degree.
Wilson is a professor emeritus from Northwest after teaching in the college of business. He said he found his passion for acting and theater at the Robidoux Resident Theatre, with one of his first performances being “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” He decided it was never too late to try something new.
“I vowed to myself right at the beginning I was going to be a student. I wasn’t going to try to get any breaks or any special favors,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he learned a lot about playwriting, acting, directing and much more, and the students accepted him as one of their own.
“They saw pretty quickly that I was genuine and I wasn’t trying to do something stupid. I was giddy like they were, and it was very invigorating because those young kids keep me young, I think,” Wilson said.
Wilson said that he has always enjoyed performing and this was an opportunity to broaden his horizons and sharpen his craft.
“I love the theater program at Northwest because it doesn’t just teach you acting, it also talks about the technical elements,” Wilson said.
One area in acting that he has improved in is using his arms and hands while acting and learning how to roll with mistakes and cover them up. He said he wants more older people to get involved in theater, as there are many roles for them.
“The older you get, a lot of people have dropped out and there’s not as much competition. It’s odd but true,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he thanks his wife, Theresa, for being by his side and supporting him throughout the journey. He said he would like to continue to act and work on writing and producing plays in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.