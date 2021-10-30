A historic home in St. Joseph is getting a new life with a dash of magic as its owners open the doors to the public this Halloween weekend.
Jeanie Abbett partnered with her sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Brian Hand, who bought the Morton-Mosman home, located at 619 S. 13th St., to start a vacation rental in St. Joseph.
There will be an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, to give people a sneak peek of the home before it opens as a rental.
“We want to have the open house so people in the neighborhood can kind of check it out and be proud of it being here. We want people to know that it’s here and start getting excited about it,” Abbett said. “We think people will travel from outside of the community to come to this location and help bring revenue to the town.”
The home is called “The Hallows.”
“It’s St. Joseph, and hallows means saint, and we’re inspired by the wizarding kingdom, so the hallows has significance in some of the fiction that is written about wizards and witches,” Abbett said. “We thought it was an appropriate name for this historic home.”
The home was built in 1885 and has only had four owners, including a master craftsman.
“We’re thrilled the last couple that had this home (they) spent a lot of time and put a lot of love into refinishing it,” Abbett said. “It’s a very traditional home. It’s plaster with a brick exterior. There’s a lot of things that we’ve done to try to keep the historical significance of the home.”
Even with historical features, the home has modern amenities, including a fully stocked kitchen.
“There’s a lot of places that people can go and park and have a bed to sleep in, but we really wanted to create an experience, something that people could make memories in and spend time with family and friends, which has been really lacking during COVID,” Abbett said.
Abbett said the home has five bedrooms and two and a half baths and can be rented out as an event space for birthday parties and photo shoots.
Abbett has enjoyed restoring the home with family and bringing in antique furniture from around the region.
“Not by vocation, but by education, I’m an artist. So I really enjoyed putting all of the details together. No detail is spared when you come in. You’re going to see books from 1905, and there are original pieces in the house from 1885,” Abbett said. “I’ve so enjoyed bringing out the architecture, bringing out the details of the house but also putting my touch on it with pieces that I’ve made with my own hands.”
More information about the home can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/TheHallows1885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.