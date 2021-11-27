A Cameron, Missouri, resident recently represented Missouri in a national project honoring Purple Heart recipients.
From Sept. 26 to Oct. 1, Troy Green was a part of the Purple Heart Patriot Project, an all-expense-paid trip to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor in New Windsor, New York. The program is meant to connect veterans from across the country and serve as a multi-day tribute to “the courage and sacrifice of (America’s) combat wounded,” a press release said.
Green, who served in the Air Force and the national guard, represented not only himself but all Purple Heart recipients from Missouri.
“(The event) was very humbling, I’ll say that. Very humbling,” Green said.
Green was nominated for the program by a former Air National Guard non-commissioned officer, and from there the selection process involved looking at an “all-around view of the person.”
“So, (it’s) not just that you had a Purple Heart, but how you gave back to the community, volunteerism, things like that,” Green said.
Green said that while he thinks there are probably people more deserving of attending the event than himself, he still enjoyed the opportunity.
“But I was selected and tried to represent Missouri the best I could,” he said. “It was fun.”
Green said he received his Purple Heart for events that happened on April 15, 2012, while he was serving in Afghanistan. A vehicle-borne improvised explosive device struck his forward operating base, and debris from the blast gave him a severe concussion, fractured vertebrae in his back and left other injuries.
During this incident, Green said he did not fire a shot. Instead, he went from building to building to help and clear out other soldiers, as many had caught fire. He said he does not remember clearing out the buildings and only learned about it afterward. From this incident, he said that he believes 16 Missouri Air National Guardsmen were awarded Purple Hearts, and there were no fatalities.
Green now is working in military security at the Air National Guard base at Rosecrans Memorial Airport and will have his retirement ceremony in January. When he retired from the military, Green said he had served for 27 years, eight months and 26 days. At the time, he said his rank was as an E6 technical sergeant with the Missouri Air National Guard. During his career he said he was with the Air Force, Air Force Reserve, MO Army National Guard, MO Air National Guard, and the Security Forces.
Green said he does suffer from PTSD, but he has found ways to uplift himself and his community in his retirement from the military.
Since he retired, Green organized Ruck Between Rivers, an event where groups walked from the Mississippi River to the Missouri River to raise money for the Veterans Home in Cameron.
Along with raising money, he said he has been involved in BMX bike racing, which he used to do as a kid.
“When I got back, I needed a form of mental and physical therapy,” he said.
Green said he found his way into Blue Springs BMX and started racing, with 2018 being his first complete season.
“At the end of that season, I started my own team, mainly for my son and I — Purple Heart Racing,” he said.
At the end of the year, Green said he believes their team will have 32 members across different states and Canada. He said he is working to make the team a 501©(3) nonprofit. He said that his main goal is to find any veteran who enjoyed a nonconventional sport, such as BMX, and is now struggling and looking to get back into that sport.
“I want them to be able to come to us and we can either provide the equipment for them or whatever they need — you know, direction, training, safety equipment, that’s what I’d like to do,” Green said. “Someone gave me a chance, got me in. And I’ve had just great support from my family here (at home) and my family at the tracks.”
Green said he still feels he has to serve his fellow veterans who were wounded or went through a traumatic experience. He is looking for a way to give back, whether they are still in the service or not.
“Like I said, I was lost for several years until I found this (BMX racing),” Green said. “And that’s what I’m gonna do is help those guys and gals find their zen, if you will, through these activities and sports that they were into.”
