As a roofer, Shanin McCoy has seen the often unspoken effects a damaged, leaky roof can have on a home and its inhabitants.
“It’s a huge problem, especially with the storms that we’ve had this year. Typically winter, it’s pretty slow for us. But there was no slowdown,” he said.
After 15 years in the roofing business, he wanted to figure out a way to help those who can’t afford fixes. As a motorcycle enthusiast, he thought a 90-mile poker run would be a fun way to do it.
Entering its second year, the “Rides For Roofs” event will take off at 11 a.m. Saturday, starting at St. Joe Harley Davidson, 4020 U.S. 169 Highway, and travel around the area, all in the name of giving people a better living situation. It will conclude with a silent auction and after-party at D&G Pub and Grub, 1918 Frederick Ave.
“(Some people), they’ve got water coming in. They can’t do anything about it. They can’t afford any help,” said McCoy, the founder of the event and project manager for Peak 2 Peak Roofing Company. “A lot of these folks are in poor health conditions, they’re elderly or disabled, got mold accumulating in their house and they can’t stop it and their roof can’t even be temporarily fixed because of where the leak is coming in.”
Originally starting the event in August 2021, McCoy said he was still learning the ropes of putting on a non-profit benefit event. Some lessons were learned, like moving to early in the summer season so it doesn’t compete with the Sturgis motorcycle event and the late summer heat.
While the first event raised about $2,300, McCoy said that money is waiting to be used, with the hopes of building it up with a successful second year.
“That money just kind of sitting there in the bank waiting to be added to and so far, it’s looking like this year might go a little better ... We’ve gotten a lot more donations for the silent auction this year by about double,” McCoy said.
Working with Steve and Christina Grimes of D&G Pub and Grub, as well as other local fundraiser organizers, McCoy said the poker run is on the road to success. Following the run and benefit party, he said a board will review and choose applications for homes that are in dire need of help with no other place to turn.
“I want (the funds) to go where they’re needed most. So if somebody can get a roof repair any other way, I want that to be the solution. But if there is no other way, then there will be a selection process that this goes through ... (to see how) this money can be used to do the most good,” he said.
As a roofer, McCoy said he wants to see people living their best life in a home free of leaks and mold. As a resident of St. Joseph, he said he wants to be a good steward.
“I don’t want to be a company that just takes from the community, I want to be a part of the community and somebody that gives back to the community,” he said.
McCoy said if people aren’t motorcyclists, they can still contribute to the cause by going to the after-party at D&G, donating money or providing the name of a possible beneficiary. Those interested can contact McCoy directly at 816-752-4589 or Shanin@Peak2PeakKC.com.
