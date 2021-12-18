Several times per day, a Plattsburg, Missouri, native performs to crowds that are three times the population of her hometown.
Performing as part of the legendary dance company the Radio City Rockettes, Audrey Schultz is living a dream she’s had since she was a teenager.
“I think it was seventh grade or something, I wrote a paper about them in one of my classes, about how I wanted to be a Rockette. It kind of was always in the line of sight,” she said.
With the holidays being the peak time for the group, the Rockettes have been busy entertaining hundreds of thousands of people with the “Christmas Spectacular” show. Schultz said while it’s a lot of hard work, it’s worth the energy.
“Now that everything’s starting to open back up and we’re bringing Christmas back to life in the city, everyone is just so excited in the audience. And you can just feel it,” she said.
Inspired at a young age by her older sister, Patricia, Shultz started dancing at the age of 2.
“I used to sneak out into the kitchen at night, and we had one of those old ovens that you couldn’t see through but you could see your reflection in it,” she said. “(I would) be dancing at night. My parents would be like, ‘You need to go back to bed.’ I had a lot of energy.”
When Schultz’s parents accepted that her dancing wasn’t a phase, they enrolled her in lessons. Those sessions turned into her studying classical ballet in high school and majoring in dance at Oklahoma City University.
Schultz said dance keeps her focused and centered and puts her in a place away from the stresses and demands of everyday life.
“I’m always thinking about a million things at once. With dance ... you have to focus on what your feet are doing, what your arms are doing, where you’re looking, where you’re standing. I think the concentration and the difficulty of it really keeps my attention,” she said.
While teaching dance in the Washington D.C. area in 2020, Schultz said she had her eye on moving to New York. Having previously auditioned for the Rockettes, she joined the group’s dancer development program and was offered an audition. With her eyes on the prize, she said it was an intense two days of dancing.
“It was two long days of learning combos really quickly and performing them in small groups so they can see you,” she said. “You do all of the styles they would do. So there’s tap, jazz and even ballet-style numbers and your heels and your kicks and your turns and everything. (It’s a) very long but exciting process.”
Receiving the news of her acceptance before one of her classes was about to start, Schultz said everyone was overjoyed.
“I told my students and the studio owner and everything because they knew I had gone to the audition, but they didn’t know all the details yet and everything, so I got to tell them in person. So that was really exciting,” she said.
Being one of 82 dancers selected from around the world to perform as a Rockette, Schultz said she sometimes can’t believe the dream she’s living.
“Radio City Music Hall holds 6,000 people, which is hard to imagine, even though I stand in front of the seats every day. I’m from Plattsburg, which the population is like 2,000 people ... It’s crazy, but it’s amazing,” she said.
Admitting that she’s wanted to have a story in a newspaper that inspires others, Schultz said she wants people to know that they’re not constrained to their hometown and what it offers.
“You aren’t limited by where you grew up or what you have access to,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be moving to New York. It can be whatever your dreams are. It’s possible if you put in the time and effort.”
