While the holidays can be a time of celebration, the penchant for parties being centered around alcohol is troublesome for those in recovery.
“It’s become such a lifestyle. During the holidays, we’re so inundated with it with the commercials, with the family life, even on the Facebook feed,” said Patricia Benedict, a recovering addict with almost 20 years of sobriety.
According to the Hazeldon Betty Ford Foundation, the holidays can be a significantly tough time for people recovering from addiction. Everything from the stresses of packed airports and stores to family awkwardness to not being able to attend meetings can apply pressure to drink or use drugs.
“It can be hard, especially for people in early recovery, because it’s so socially acceptable. Sometimes just seeing an alcoholic beverage or watching somebody drink, it could be could be triggering enough,” said Jayna Stone, a certified peer specialist at the St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing.
As a recovering addict with almost four years of sobriety under her belt, Stone still remembers those holiday struggles.
“I remember holidays where I would purposely start fights so that I could play the victim and leave so I could go get high,” she said.
For Benedict, she said alcohol would often trigger debates with her family.
“We’d get into some pretty heated arguments, (drinking) a lot of wine,” she said. “This is before the Google came and (we) would be all fighting and arguing about an actor or an actress and we would actually get into real arguments and not talk for weeks.”
For both, during the holidays developing a plan is key to avoiding temptation and staying sober. Stone said what’s worked with her is having a plan.
“I would suggest maybe driving your own vehicle so if something’s making you uncomfortable, you can leave whenever you want. You don’t have to wait for somebody,” she said.
It also helps to have someone available to help.
“My family was respectful. They knew my struggles and all that,” she said. “But if I went other places, I made sure that I had an accountability partner, someone who knew things that might trigger me and that would be willing to go with me to places to help hold me accountable.”
Benedict said her daughter, who is also in recovery, has been a cornerstone in her sobriety.
“What’s evolved in our family over the holidays is my daughter’s now sober. So now I have a sober buddy during the holidays. And that’s what really is touching to me. I love being with her and so proud of her story,” she said.
For families new to dealing with someone struggling with addiction, Stone recommends they discuss triggers and avoid instances that would cause temptation.
“I remember one time my mom asked me if I could eat poppy seeds because they come from the opium plant,” she said laughing. “Just being mindful of, ‘OK, well, if they’re going to be here, should we really have this alcohol sitting out?’ Whatever it might be,” she said.
In some cases, Stone said, patients she has dealt with have avoided families altogether to avoid any triggers. The Hazeldon Betty Ford Foundation encourages those to do an act of service, like serving a meal at a homeless shelter or spending time with an elderly loved one. It’s also important to keep a sponsor on call.
Benedict said since she stopped drinking, family holiday get-togethers have improved. She encourages others who think they may have a problem to seek help.
“The sober life is wonderful. It really shows you who you are, and you can really achieve a lot more with sober dreams,” she said.
Those looking to get into a 12-step program can find more information at the St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing, 210 N. Seventh St., or the Family Guidance Center, 724 N. 22nd St. More information about Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous meetings can be found by calling the Alano Club at 816-364-9179.
