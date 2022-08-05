mustangs lede alt 2 (copy)

Mustangs players celebrate following their 11-1 victory over Joplin in the MINK League Championship game July 30 at Phil Welch.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The Mustangs have been a first-class organization when it comes to experience and play on the field, but this year they reached a new feat — a third-straight championship in the MINK League.

The Mustangs beat the Joplin Outlaws for the championship last Saturday with a score of 11-1, bringing the three-peat coveted by the organization.

Clayton Anderson can be reached at clayton.anderson@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowAnderson.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.