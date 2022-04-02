The ever-popular morel mushrooms already have been spotted in Missouri, and local mushroom experts claim that these treasures will be found in the coming weeks in our area.
Thomas Weidert, a Savannah, Missouri, resident known as the “Mushroom King,” looks for mushrooms including morels all over the country. He said he enjoyed being in the woods at an early age and now he and his wife, Colette, who now dons the title “Mushroom Queen,” are amateur experts and are certified by the state to sell mushrooms.
“A lot of the morel season depends on fall rains and spring rains and also tree health,” Weidert said.
Weidert said a big tip is looking at certain trees and places that stay moist. He keeps a log for the spots where he forages.
“General season around here is from the first week in April until the last week of May has been what it normally has been,” Weidert said.
Weidert said that morels can be found in almost every state in the springtime.
The morel mushroom community is ever-growing and groups on social media now include locations where confirmed finds were made. While people are always wanting to know if it is going to be a good year for hunting or not, Weidert said it can be hard to know.
“I could say it’s going to be a great year but the problem being is when this time here where we’re in right now if we don’t get any rain and there’s no moisture there is no good year,” he said.
He said usually at least one solid rain a week is needed to keep the mushrooms going.
The Weiderts sell mushrooms and they have become a popular item on the market due to their taste and ability to fry.
“I know from my experience there’s never enough morels,” Colette Weidert said.
The Weiderts both said they cut instead of pulling mushrooms from the ground and use a gallon bucket they poke holes into to carry them. They said they don’t soak them before preparing to eat them.
