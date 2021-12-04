Manic Snail owner Dana Massin never expected to be a business owner, let alone running two of them in St. Joseph.
“If you go back two decades, I was making fun of my parents for being so involved in their community. I was like, ‘You guys, get a life.’ Now here I am and it’s become a huge part of my life,” she said.
Operating the gift and card shop Manic Snail, along with being president of the community action group Main Street St. Joseph, Massin now has taken over the local T-shirt company Wiry Orphan Company. Starting Saturday shirts will be sold online at wiryorphanco.com and Manic Snail, 124 S. Eighth St.
Picking up where original Wiry Orphan owner Jeff Gates started in 2017, Massin said the company will be civic-minded and community-focused. Net profits from every item sold will be donated to local nonprofit organizations. For its first month, all proceeds will go to Main Street St. Joseph.
“It’s something I enjoy. Instead of thinking of it as a stressful thing, like as another business, (it’s like) this is something that’s good for the community, it’s good for me. It’s less stressful, less capitalist and just more like, ‘This is good for everybody,’” she said.
Where Gates’ shirts leaned toward nostalgic St. Joseph staples like the Snow White Restaurant, which Massin said sold well, she wants its focus to be on the present and future of the area.
“In my opinion, this community needs to appreciate what we have now. Like, definitely honor the past and embrace it, but there’s so many cool things going on now,” she said.
For the first run of shirts, Wiry Orphan is offering three different options in several different colors. One displays a Pony Express rider silhouette with Wiry Orphan’s namesake. Another is a classic design of St. Joseph’s name, and the third is a more general “Love Local” shirt. Wiry Orphan also is offering Pony Express holiday cards.
Massin said the designs for the shirts were in her back pocket, and she was waiting for the right time to deploy them.
“When he was looking to pass it on and sell it, I was a natural fit for that,” she said of acquiring the business. “We sat on it for a whole year ... It came down to the wire, and I realized the more I got involved with Main Street, (where) the goal there is to generate community pride. I saw Wiry Orphan was a source of pride for people.”
The hope for the future of Wiry Orphan, Massin said, is that it will be able to branch out to local artists and offer a more expansive collection of shirts.
“I want to incorporate a local artist line where we have some colorful and more edgy-type things. The artists will submit their work, they’ll get paid for their work and they will decide which organization is benefited by their work,” she said.
For now, Massin said she hopes Wiry Orphan helps ignite peoples’ pride for the area and optimism for the future.
“If you spend any time on Facebook, you see all this negative chatter, and it can feel really lonely, like, ‘Am I the only one who believes that we can do better and that we can do good things together?’ And then you meet people (who believe that) and it just changes your perspective in a matter of minutes ... We want to elevate those voices,” she said.
Wiry Orphan Company clothing and cards are available at wiryorphanco.com or Manic Snail’s grand welcoming for the company, starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. For more information, call Manic Snail at 816-364-9005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.