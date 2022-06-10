A local urologist is bringing a long career in St. Joseph to an end later this month.
Dr. Mike Kozminski founded Phoenix Urology in 1989 and has been in the area ever since. His clinic is currently in Plaza 2 of Mosaic Life Care.
Kozminski has received various awards and spoken on medical advancements in urology at places as far away as China. He has championed minimally invasive microscopic urology procedures for things such as prostate cancer. Kozminski’s practice serves people from as many as 120 miles away, and he said he has seen the importance of the care and appreciated great support from his staff and family.
“St. Joseph is a great community. Northwest Missouri, Northeast Kansas, they’re great people here and that’s why we came here initially in 1989 and that’s why we’ve stayed,” Kozminski said.
Kozminski has seen his children grow up in the community and even had the opportunity to teach them at the University of Michigan Medical School.
Kozminski’s son, David, said his dad works hard to try to make sure he sees people promptly and has a high patient load per day, something that has provided him with an example, and he said that level of patient care is something that will be missed in the region. Phoenix Urology goes to clinics in Missouri, Kansas and near the Iowa border.
“We’re providing health care in a lot of small communities that didn’t have that, so giving them access to care was really important, and that was something that my partners and I worked to develop and build, and everybody has just worked harder.”
Kozminski said he will miss the interaction with patients and he has had time to reflect on the relationships he has built.
“The satisfaction that many patients have as far as their ability to get better, I’d love to say that 100% of our patients do perfect and have perfect outcomes, but that’s not reality,” he said. “But we have a tremendous number of patients that we’re able to impact and make a difference in the quality of their lives.”
