Local Renaissance festival enthusiasts can do more than attend the area’s first medieval celebration: they can be part of it.
As the Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival nears closer, its organizers are looking for enthusiastic participants of all stripes, from novices to experienced actors, to participate.
“We’re looking for any sort of volunteer, from acting or if you’re somebody who just wants to dress up and accept tickets. We’re looking for pretty much anyone and everyone locally that wants to help out,” said Nik Powell, casting director for the festival.
From 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, the Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival will hold its casting call at Rolling Hills Library, 1912 N. Belt Highway. All are invited to attend.
While Renaissance festivals have thrived in areas like Kansas City, St. Joseph has been lacking in an event that involves medieval pageantry, merriment and storytelling. Organizers of the Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival saw that as something that needed to be rectified.
“There’s activities for literally every age bracket,” organizer Summer Kenney said in a previous interview. “I think we need festivals more than ever, so I think it’s a great time to bring one to St. Joe.”
The festival is planned for fall 2022 at Castle Bridge Event Center in St. Joseph and will take place mostly outside. The goal in the interim is for the event to gain volunteers and vendors that can put St. Joseph’s stamp on the event.
“We don’t want to have the same sort of vendors that are at all of the touring Renaissance festivals. We want this to be a truly St. Joseph festival,” Powell said. “We want anyone in this area that crafts or makes any sort of food or leatherworking, blacksmithing. We want makers that are local to this area.”
When it comes to casting for the event or being a vendor, Powell said people shouldn’t be shy about their talents. The event is about people coming together, letting their creativity shine and helping out local artists.
“We want it to be a crafting fair, a Maker Faire, we want it to be more hand-made goods that are going to benefit makers that are in the area,” he said.
For the casting call, Powell said people don’t have to have anything prepared outside of an idea of how they would like to participate.
“This isn’t really going to be like a typical casting audition. We’re pretty much open to anyone who wants to volunteer. No one’s going to be turned away or put in a certain role that they (don’t want to do). We’re not going to have set speaking rules that you’re going to have to adhere to,” he said.
Any questions about auditioning should be sent through the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Bluffwoodsrenfest or through e-mail at bluffwoodsrenfest@gmail.com. All ages are welcome.
