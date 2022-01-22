One year ago, Restoration Church pastor Tim Doyle was in the fight of his life with COVID-19.
Having lived to tell the tale, he’s using his experience to inspire others with a new book, “Unhurried Healing: Spiritual lessons learned during my recovery from COVID-19.”
“(It’s for) people that are struggling, whether it’s COVID or anything even not disease-related, just a real battle they’re going through,” he said. “It’s stories of people’s struggle and finding hope in the middle of that. I think I’ll just be an encouragement to them.”
Doyle said his COVID-19-like symptoms started on Jan. 1, 2021, and they became unbearable enough that he checked in to Mosaic Life Care. That trip turned into 13 days spent in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit. With no contact with the outside world save for FaceTime calls and talks with doctors and nurses, he said it was an extremely grim experience.
“The hospital was like, ‘We’re just kind of throwing everything we got at this.’ In my case, it wasn’t producing the results that we wanted, and I kept getting worse,” he said.
Avoiding television and social media, Doyle said he didn’t want anything to add to the pain and anxiety he was already feeling. As his time neared the two-week mark, he feared he might not get back out. But on Jan. 21, he said the unthinkable happened.
“At nine o’clock that morning, there was no indication I was gonna get to come home anytime soon. There was no talk of it. By 10:30, I was released,” he said.
Doyle said he cried with a nurse as he got the news of his release. When he thinks about, he still gets choked up.
“The doctor, she just sat on my bedside and just held my hand and watched me cry. And I could see in her eyes that she was getting as much out of this moment as I was. And when I finally stopped, she said ‘We don’t see many people come back from the place where you were,’” Doyle said.
That statement was all Doyle needed to know that he had an experience worth sharing. While dealing with the long-term effects of COVID, where the most rudimentary chores could zap the strength out of him, Doyle wrote “Unhurried Healing.”
In the book, he talks about those dark times and pays homage to Mosaic Life Care’s staff, whose contact helped make him feel less alone. He said when he hears false conspiracy theories like nurses deliberately keeping people sick, it makes his blood boil.
“When you’re in there long enough, you begin to develop relationships with the staff. I was really surprised at the treatment that some of these medical personnel were receiving from fellow patients ... I became aware of how difficult their job is and how people were even blaming them for their sickness,” he said.
The book is a quick read, Doyle said. As COVID-19 numbers remain up in the area, he felt like it was the right time to release the book and provide inspiration to those struggling with the illness and in need of words from someone that’s been through it. He said he also wants to provide hope for those who have lost people to the pandemic.
“One of the awkward parts of it is, not everybody had the same outcome I did. So sometimes sharing your win kind of rubs salt in the wound a little bit. So I really had to be very delicate and sensitive in how I communicate my own journey,” he said. “I want to say, ‘Hey, listen, I get it. This is not easy. And even in that situation to encourage people because I believe there’s always hope.”
The journey for Doyle is not over, he said. While he released the book and continues to preach at Restoration Church, he said he’s still recovering. But he’s thankful he can say he’s out of the woods and hopes others can find optimism in that.
“It is my privilege and honor to be able to encourage folks, and if the book can be one more way that can get beyond even people that I know already ... I just feel like it was worth it to go through that if these stories can encourage somebody,” he said.
“Unhurried Healing” is available on all digital book services. Physical books are available for purchase at amzn.to/3t3W1aU. An audiobook will be released at a future date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.