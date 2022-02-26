Several bursts of spring weather have local businesses and organizations looking forward to the coming months.
Going into March and April, events like drink-themed walks, concerts and miniature golf are expected to help brighten up the season.
The liaison for the St. Joseph Downtown Association, Christy George, said there’s a lot that’s being planned for spring that she believes will help people break their cabin fever.
“I would like to see Downtown as busy as it’s ever been,” she said. “We’re still in COVID times and you want to be careful, but (Downtown St. Joseph) is a great space. It’s great to support local merchants. It’s great for the community. It’s great for yourself to get out, walk around, check out the sculptures, concerts, see people in a safe manner.”
In a few weeks, Joe Town Enterprises LLC, which runs several businesses, including Cool Crest Garden Golf, 1400 N. Belt Highway, and Joe Town Mini Golf, 5320 N. Belt Highway, will be getting ready for what owners are hoping will be a spring boom.
“After COVID this winter, I think people are ready to get outside again and enjoy the weather,” co-owner Rick Gilmore said.
Spring 2022 will mark the fourth anniversary for Joe Town Mini Golf and the second for the new owners at Cool Crest Garden Golf, which the company bought and reopened in 2021. Both plan on reopening on April 1, weather permitting.
In its first year of running Cool Crest Garden Golf, they learned a lot of lessons about the property, including how to improve it during harsh rain conditions.
“We’re working on the holes draining better after it rains,” Lane said. “We have a good idea of just the little things that need to be done, like what flowers look best where ... We’re going to add rock in a few places and just keep it beautiful is the goal.”
Downtown St. Joseph will also be going through beautification efforts.
“The (Community Improvement District) is really making an even bigger effort, as far as beautification — flower baskets, more flowers Downtown (in) the bump-outs around the gazebo in the park area,” George said.
As far as events, the Downtown Association announced it will be staggering its Sounds of Summer concerts, holding them the third Friday of every month instead of as a weekly event.
“We’re going to extend it. So we’re going to start in May and then go all the way to October,” George said.
In addition to the monthly concerts, there will be an extra concert for the Red Rally in July.
After a tough time of COVID-19 spikes and cold weather, the hopes are that the return of outdoor activities will be a cause for celebration and optimism.
“Myself and (St. Joe Enterprises co-owner Joe Lane), we think St. Joe is a great place to raise a family. We think we’re on the verge of a revival for St. Joe,” Gilmore said.
