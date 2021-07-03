During the COVID-19 lockdown, local magic historians David Sandy and Lance Rich thought it would be fun to get together with other enthusiasts on Zoom.
A year later, that small string of talks and interviews has turned into an award-winning series, earning praise from the likes of magicians like David Copperfield.
Called the “Magic Collectors’ Corner,” the weekly Zoom series would connect magic collectors from around the world to talk about their historic props, posters and ephemera. On June 23, Rich and Sandy were two of several magicians honored with the international Allan Slaight Sharing Secrets Award.
“Sometimes when you’re a performer, you enter a contest with the idea to win and to be recognized. We just started this just to have something to do,” Sandy said. “To get the recognition and such a prestigious award when you’re not even going for it, that makes it more special.”
The award celebrates exceptionally creative, innovative or well-presented work in the study of magic. It comes with a prize of $10,000 from the Slaight Family Foundation, along with engraved iPads to commemorate the occasion.
Rich and Sandy said besides the recognition, the real reward was those weekly gatherings, where they’d see many collectors show up to hear from a variety of collectors.
“In the grand scheme of things, the magic collector community is pretty small. To get upwards of 3,000 people following our thing, that’s a high percentage of the market out there,” Sandy said.
The weekly talks typically would feature segments, similar to a nightly talk show and a guest speaker broadcasting from their home. Where magicians might save this kind of material for conventions, Rich said there was a freedom and looseness to the shows that gave it a unique feel.
“What we discovered was something that you can’t do at a convention ... They’re bringing stuff into the room, and you’re getting to see 100-year-old props that you never see at a convention because they’re not going to pack up these rare props and take them across the country,” he said.
Getting a group of magic collectors all in the same place also helped flesh out some history that hadn’t been told before.
“The conversations would grow and would flow ... In some cases, there was new stuff that was learned, like new history that was unearthed by someone and now we have video documentation of this new history, which is kind of cool,” Rich said.
As the series grew, the shows were able to gather and feature talent like Julie Newmar, who was one of the first celebrities to be featured in a nationally broadcast magic show, NBC’s “Doug Henning’s World of Magic.”
“This is another really cool thing about this virtual experience because Julie Newmar is never going to be at a magic convention. There’s no reason for her to do that. But for her to be able to join us for 20 minutes or whatever, for that segment, you’re not going to get that someplace else,” Sandy said.
Watching the weekly shows, Copperfield said he was delighted at the effort Sandy and Rich put into them and the importance it has to the magic community.
“It was amazing. During this time when we were all at home, they brought us together with a common passion and that’s for magic. They just gave us something to look forward to every Sunday,” he said.
The series concluded with a surprise visit to Copperfield’s home, with its sprawling collection of magic memorabilia and history, which Rich and Sandy said was a joy to host.
“We were in David Copperfield’s home and (he’s) sitting over there and he becomes a part of it. People are like, ‘Oh my God. Now we’re in this place we’ll probably never ever get invited into in our lives,’” Sandy said laughing.
To be able to watch the series grow from Lance and Rich’s home in St. Joseph to Copperfield’s compound, it’s been a wonderful journey, they said.
“We got all of these emails, it was just people just saying how it was such a bright spot on a gloomy day. We were like, ‘oh my God, you know, we’re talking about old magic stuff and it’s having a significant impact on people’s relationships.’ That is one of the reasons that we kept doing it so long. It was a lot of fun,” Sandy said.
