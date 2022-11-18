The Tiger’s Den has transformed into a winter wonderland for the holiday season.
Adrienne Waggoner, one of the owners of the Downtown cocktail bar located at 519 Felix St., said staff began converting the Halloween pop-up bar into full holiday mode on Oct. 31.
“We got all the Halloween decorations down in a matter of hours,” Waggoner said. “Believe it or not, putting up the Christmas décor up took a little bit longer, about two days worth. We had our whole crew in here working nonstop to get these ornaments hung up, to get presents wrapped, to get tinsel all over the walls. So, it was elaborate.”
Waggoner said last year the previous owners had a vision of Christmas decorations everywhere and this year the crew decided to kick things up a notch.
“We inadvertently doubled the number of ornaments hanging from the ceiling,” Waggoner said. “There’s somewhere around 3,500 ornaments at this point in time. We’ve got lights, we’ve got décor. We’ve just got a cozy feel and a fantastic menu full of holiday drinks, traditional and ones that we kind of came up with on our own.”
This is the second year that Tiger’s Den is dressing up for the winter holidays although 2022 was the first time hosting the Halloween pop-up bar.
“Halloween was fantastic,” Waggoner said. “We had a great month’s turnout. Everybody came in and loved it and we felt like we had to make sure we gave them something special again for the holidays.”
Waggoner said there are still plenty of trees for customers to decorate throughout the season.
“We do have a few naked trees so we actually invite our guests to help,” Waggoner said. “Anybody who comes in can bring an ornament and put them on any of our trees. As long as they’re not glass, we would love to have them just because you can always use more.”
The Christmas chaos doesn’t stop there. The Tiger’s Den also has a new holiday cocktail and mocktail menu.
“We were in here one day mixing, changing and testing stuff out to make it match,” Waggoner said. Last year, we made a mulled wine syrup that we put in one of our cocktails and it’s fantastic so we brought that back this year. We’ve had people coming in making sure that their favorite from last year is still here but we do have some new ones too.”
The holiday festivities will continue through New Year’s Eve.
“We’re going to be open Black Friday,” Waggoner said. “We’re actually going to have a brunch offering with RC’s Lunch Car and then Small Business Saturday we’re going to be here. In December, we’re going to be open on Mondays as well, which we normally aren’t, just in case people want to come in when they’re out and shopping and having their dinner Downtown.”
Through the holiday season, Tiger’s Den will host Christmas Trivia every Thursday night.
“There’s going to be a lot going on,” Waggoner said. “Santa Claus is actually going to be here a couple times too.”
Waggoner said despite all the work that goes into the setups, they hope to continue the seasonal pop-up bars each year.
“It makes for a busy quarter of the year for sure,” Waggoner said. “People like going to do something just a little bit different so I think we’ll definitely keep it going. We just have to come up with ways to keep kicking it up a notch so that people are always surprised and excited when they get in here.”
The seasonally themed bars not only get people into the holiday spirit but also bring in a larger crowd Waggoner said.
“It brought in a lot of people who hadn’t been in before, and people who don’t traditionally go Downtown come in for these events,” Waggoner said. “For us, it’s a really good way to get people to see that there’s more going on Downtown specifically, and it gets you out of your routine to see what else is going on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.