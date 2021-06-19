Scott Johnson wasn’t born or raised in St. Joseph. Judging by his involvement in the area, that might come as a shock.
Being part of organizations ranging from the American Angus Association to Robidoux Resident Theater to “Trails West!,” Johnson was known as dependable, supportive and a font of knowledge. He passed away June 5.
“If God was leading him here with something to do, I think that we’ll look back and say, ‘He did it and he did make a difference,’” Byron “Bemo” Myers, a close friend of Johnson, said.
Whether it was setting up the lighting for the latest RRT musical or helping out the New Generation Singers, Johnson could be depended on to do it well and with all of his energy. It was the kind of work ethic that was instilled in him as he grew up on a farm in Lindsborg, Kansas.
“As kind of your right-hand man, kind of a behind-the-scenes person, he really gave you a sense of confidence because you knew that if there was a problem, Scott could probably solve it,” Myers said.
Having served as the chairperson for the “Trails West!” festival for three years, Johnson worked closely with Teresa Fankhauser, Allied Arts Council executive director, whose organization planned the annual event. She said his hard work was necessary for things to go smoothly.
“If there was a project he was involved in, he was involved in 100%. He was somebody I always knew, as I was doing different projects, I could call Scott up and get his help,” she said.
At a towering 6-foot-9-inches tall, Johnson appeared an imposing figure. In reality, he was kind and giving of his time to mentor young people.
Myers said through working with Johnson in the New Generation Singers, he saw how he was able to effortlessly connect with young people and give them guidance.
“One of our New Generation members was a finalist in Cotillion. (At the event), they can bring a mentor, someone who they felt was really influential in their lives. One of our New G kids asked Scott to come to represent him ... That meant a lot to him,” Myers said.
If improvements were needed in an organization Johnson was involved in, he made sure they happened. Myers said there were several occasions where he would supply groups with equipment that he purchased on his own.
“He was very generous, not only with his time but also his pocketbook,” Myers said.
For the 2016 RRT musical “Mary Poppins,” Johnson wanted to be sure that a sign that said the title character’s popular phrase “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” would pop with the audience. Having each individual letter light up as Poppins sang it, it was a massive undertaking for the community theater group.
“When he shared his vision for that sign, many of us thought he had finally pushed beyond the limits of our community theater. But he spent countless hours creating every part of that amazing sign and proved us all wrong,” the group said in a social media post.
The sign’s execution ended up winning the highest award for lighting design from the American Association of Community Theatres, which represents 7,000 theaters. Johnson took pride in that, uploading it to his YouTube page to show off to others.
Johnson’s work ethic and spirit rarely wavered, even after being paralyzed by a hematoma on his spine. He kept helping out with RRT, showing up for his family and friends and cracking jokes.
“Once in a while, he would text me and say, ‘Hey, if I haven’t told you lately, being paralyzed sucks.’ But even in his saying that, there’s a bit of levity. Most of the time, it was remarkable how optimistic and hopeful he remained,” Myers said.
It’s telling of Johnson’s nature that one of his final social media posts, written in May, serves as a tribute to his upbringing, as he paid homage to his mother and family.
“I’m writing this from my bed in Mosaic hospital in St. Joe. I’ve been here since January and mom and dad have not freaked out about this or any other problem. I haven’t freaked out either. People ask how I’m handling it so well (most of the time). I can say without a doubt that that’s just how our family handles things — and it starts with strong parents,” he said.
As organizations that Johnson had a hand in continue, many say they’re going forward with Johnson in mind, knowing how he changed them and the lives of the people involved for the better.
