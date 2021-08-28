During the past month, venues around the country have announced requirements for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend their events.
For local arts groups, that’s a touchy subject.
“When there’s not a larger body, whether it’s the city, the county, the state, issuing a mandate, that is just way too much responsibility to put on the shoulders of the presenters,” Lori McAlister, managing director for the Saint Joseph Symphony, said.
In mid-August, two of the country’s biggest concert promoters, AEG Presents and Live Nation Entertainment, announced they would require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for its artists, crew and audience. In Kansas City, the mandate trickled down to venues like the Folly Theater and the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.
With the delta variant causing COVID-19 cases to spike in St. Joseph, there is concern about indoor shows planned for the fall and winter.
Locally, the discussions about vaccination cards or COVID tests have been swirling in performance arts groups like the symphony and the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association. But no group has said they’ve seriously considered it.
“I’m part of a consortium of other presenters and some of them are dealing with it. They’re in bigger cities (like) St. Louis and Des Moines. They’re seeing artists wanting to dictate more, and some of them have asked for vaccination cards. But we haven’t gotten to that point,” Beth Sharp, executive director for PAA, said.
As PAA’s comeback show at the Missouri Theater, the Elton John/Billy Joel tribute show “Piano Men,” approaches on Sept. 18, Sharp said her group has decided to go with what has worked at recent Missouri Theater shows.
“We’re still at masks being a strong encouragement. We’re going to provide them. We’re going to have sanitizing stations available,” she said.
While some of the biggest national touring artists like Maroon 5 or Jason Isbell have mandated vaccination cards or negative COVID-19 tests to see their shows, Sharp said some of the artists on the organization’s 2021-22 slate have had smaller requirements, none of which fall on the audience.
“It was basically that (the crew) would wear masks and depending on the infection rate, whether they would do a meet and greet,” Sharp said.
The Saint Joseph Symphony will make masks a requirement, along with other COVID-19 preventative measures like no meet and greets and shows being kept to an hour. McAlister said she felt that was a more proactive approach than producing a COVID-19 card or a negative test.
“It’s just too easy to falsify a vaccine document and if somebody produces said proof, then they might feel that they’re entitled to go without a mask and that’s certainly not the best practice right now,” she said. “But if you require people to wear a mask, it’s very obvious when you look at them if they’re complying or not complying.”
While the St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Department and the St. Joseph Health Department are working with the groups, those government officials leave it up to each organization to determine safety practices.
Having received approval from Health Director Debra Bradley, McAlister said symphony leaders are as confident as they can be about keeping the audience safe.
“I hope people do understand we really are trying to be cautious. But we’re also very eager to put together a season and make it as accessible and feeling as normal as we possibly can,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.