The staff of the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center never knew the sound of laughter could be so comforting.
“I really can’t put into words how rewarding it really is to know that people are having a good time here and really enjoy themselves,” said Julie Noel, manager at the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center.
After enduring a few dark pandemic years, 2022 was considered a comeback time for the facility.
“It just seems like (our patrons) are doing very well and just moving forward and living life and enjoying it,” Noel said. “That’s important, especially for the single ones, the shut-ins.”
A center that aims to provide citizens 50 and older a place to work out, socialize and join in on group events, the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center was hit hard during the 2020 pandemic. While 2021 saw some programs come back, 2022 felt like full return to form, with events like its annual Thanksgiving celebration selling out.
“It was new in some ways because it’d been so long since we had one. So it was almost starting from scratch and yet it had that back-home kind of feel to it,” Noel said.
From mahjong to pool to the exercise center, the activities that were always popular at the senior center continue to grow. In addition, exercise classes have evolved and serve as a fun way for people to meet and stay active.
“We’ve had more people who are looking at things like balance and stretching. Even though they still have good balance and they’re able to move well, they see the difference that it makes to be able to attend those types of classes in their stamina and their core strength, their flexibility,” Noel said.
In 2023, the facility is looking to help people develop their skills when it comes to technology like computers and smartphones. Noel said they’ll also be polling patrons to see what kind of activities they want.
“We want to try and reach everybody. It’s hard to reach the 50 through 65 or retired-age group because they’re working, and we don’t offer as much in the evenings for them. Knowing what is important to them, what they would actually come out for is important,” she said.
While the facility never took the dedication of its patrons for granted, Noel said the pandemic highlighted how important it is for them to get out and socialize.
“For a lot of people, this is the only place they come to outside of the grocery store and maybe their family, if they live around here,” Noel said.
Going into the new year, Noel said staff members are celebrating the help given to people and will continue to do so in the future.
“I can’t really express how much we love it when we see people’s faces light up when they’re able to get here and they see people they know and it becomes the highlight of their day,” she said.
To contact the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center about exercise programs or other activities, call 816-271-4666.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.