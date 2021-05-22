Cosmic Collectables, an independent action figure and comic store, began by accident.
Buying a wealth of “Star Wars” toys from an antique store in 1994, owner Curtis Couldry began to sell them at his mom’s ceramics store. He discovered early that there was money in sci-fi and action-driven merchandise.
“There was no intention of ever doing this (full time). It wasn’t my lifelong dream to. I guess you could say all the planets lined up correctly and this just happened,” he said.
Twenty-five years later, the store at 1803 Garfield Ave. is one of the few remaining sources for franchise-driven action figures like “Star Wars,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe as well as WWE, Funko Pop vinyl figures, Barbie, Melissa & Doug and others.
In the two-and-a-half decades of its existence, Cosmic Collectables has watched other giant toy retailers, like KB Toys and Toys ‘R’ Us shut down, while big-box stores have failed to pick up the slack with only limited selection. Couldry said that’s caused his store to step in to help with action figure and collectible demand.
“I used to not order, like, ‘Star Wars’ figures or Marvel figures because they (were stocked at retail stores). That’s where they went to. But now they’re not fulfilling the need. And so now I’m actually getting more of those in,” he said.
In the tradition of toy and comic book stores, Couldry aims to dazzle visitors as they walk in. With hundreds of figures hanging on pegs throughout the store, as well as thousands of comics, young patrons can be taken in with the overwhelming selection while older customers get that sense of nostalgia they had as kids.
“A lot of people think, ‘Oh, you know, collectibles stores, a lot of stores I go to are not as big as this, especially for St. Joe.’ When they come in here, their eyes are like [makes the sound of an explosion],” Couldry said.
The mindset of the store is different from other collectible stores. Couldry said he doesn’t mind if customers touch the products, have a barrage of questions and requests or want to take their time looking around.
“I don’t slap hands for looking. They’ve got to see what you’ve got ... Go ahead and take a look. Enjoy yourself — that’s what I want you to do,” he said.
While the store offers a variety of used comic books, Couldry said he doesn’t pretend to be an expert on the subject and won’t waste his time trying to price out each individual issue. Instead, it’s a simple exchange of 20 cents per book, with him turning around selling it for $1.
“I think this makes it easy for everybody. I said, ‘If you have a $10 book, you’re not gonna sell it to me for 20 cents.’ But if you just want to get rid of all the books, I’ll count them up and buy them off,” he said.
While people often turn to the internet for collectible purchases, Couldry said there’s still value in customer service, interaction and giving people a fair price. On an almost weekly basis, he’ll post videos on Facebook detailing the latest shipments that have arrived. He’s also happy to hold a figure for his loyal patrons.
“I fall back on that customer service and the knowledge. Some people will pay a little extra if you know what you’re talking about and know that they can find it here,” he said.
Finding the store has been a problem, Couldry said. He knows that when people think of shops in St. Joseph, they usually picture something off the Belt Highway, not Garfield Avenue. Having occupied the building for 21 years, Couldry said the low overhead helps him stay in business and makes the store a hidden gem to discover.
“I still have people come in and say ‘I lived here all my life and never knew you’re here.’ ‘How long have you been here? 25 years? In the same building?’” he said.
During the past year with the COVID-19 shutdown, Couldry opened the store’s space up, adding a section for comic books, nostalgic movies and “Simpsons” action figures. He has other hopes for the future, like a bigger expansion with a more interactive experience or a new venue altogether with more employees.
“I don’t foresee that happening, but I like to plan ahead,” he said.
As Couldry talks about the store, customers, both old and new, come in and out of the store, milling around for their next big purchase or stopping by to shoot the breeze. Couldry is happy to provide that kind of space for people to lose themselves in nostalgia and wonder for a bit while hopefully keeping going for decades to come.
“My slogan is ‘I don’t want some of your money. I want all of it.’ The only way I’m going to get all of it is to treat you with respect and know the product. So that way you keep coming back and giving me more of your money,” he said.
Cosmic Collectables is open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
