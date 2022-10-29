The history of witch hunts goes back hundreds of years, from nation to nation, but a local group of women has been working for more than a decade to kill the stigma about the sorceresses by bringing laughter and dancing to the community.

The Black Hat Society started when Beverlie Jones-Griffin, who styles herself as the head witch of the local organization, saw a viral video in 2011 of a similar group dancing to “Shake your Bacon.” She decided that she wanted to create a sisterhood in St. Joseph. After diving into history, the St. Joseph Black Hat Society was created.

