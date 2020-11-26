St. Joseph Community Chorus founder Frank Thomas was more than a leader when it came to music. He was a friend, confidant, booster of confidence and voice of wisdom and reason.
Since Thomas's death on Nov. 22, many people who he helped foster and encourage to follow their musical dreams are paying tribute to him.
"He was the kind of person that made other people feel good about themselves and what gift that is," Jennifer Stammers, one of Thomas' proteges and a former director of the St. Joseph Community Chorus, said.
A teacher at Missouri Western State University for 38 years and founder of the St. Joseph Community Chorus, Thomas' gentle nature and soft touch when it came to music inspired future generations of educators.
"He influenced people who are sitting on top of the choral world, like Charles Bruffy of the Kansas City Chorale — a Grammy Award-winning choir, (and) choir directors that are sitting in high school programs that have tremendous accomplishments and accolades," Stammers said.
For Thomas, it all started almost on a whim. Having graduated from Wichita State University, he tried out for a teaching job at Missouri Western on the off chance he might be a good fit. Ten days after that audition, his career began.
“That would be an impossible story to tell today because they’re after doctoral candidates and all of the dissertation people,” he said in an interview with the St. Joseph News-Press in 2015.
Thomas' musical career was prolific, from directing at Westminster Presbyterian Church and Ashland Avenue United Methodist Church, to singing in the choir at First Presbyterian Church.
While Thomas heard many times throughout his life that he was an inspiration to others, he humbly claimed that he was following in the footsteps of his teachers.
“I don’t know if I thought about (inspiring others), but I was certainly inspired by my teachers. I had excellent, excellent teachers,” he said in a News-Press interview.
Seeing the effect he had on people first-hand, Stammers said it was a great joy for him to watch his pupils succeed.
"He was probably the most proud of the people that he taught or mentor. He was proud of their success," she said.
Having a public battle with Parkinson's, Thomas wasn't afraid to let his guard down. As his career as the Community Chorus director came to a close, it was not rare to see him openly weep during songs and speeches.
Stammers said that kind of vulnerability was loved and appreciated.
"Choral music requires you to be in touch with your emotions and allows you to feel all of your emotions while you're performing. That was one of the things Frank did really well, connecting the emotion of a piece of music," she said.
In a statement, the St. Joseph Community Chorus expressed its condolences and gratitude for the decades of work it had under Thomas's tutelage.
"Although we mourn this loss to our community, we celebrate Frank’s contributions to not only music, but to all humanity throughout his lifetime," it stated.
Those contributions will continue on for decades to come, which Thomas considered a great honor.
“I would not have had a career without students. I would not have had a career without the people wanting to come to community choir. My job and my life is dependent upon people’s desire to let me lead them, and that’s what’s really gratifying,” he said in a News-Press interview.
According to Thomas' obituary a memorial service for him will be booked at a later date when it safe for people to sing. Memorials can be sent to the St. Joseph Community Chorus, InterServ, or The National Parkinson's Foundation.