Ryan and Rhonda Newell were looking for a bigger home for their large family in St. Louis, but their search unexpectedly landed them on the other side of the state in St. Joseph.

The couple was looking for a place for their family, which soon will include 14 children, both biological and adopted. Ryan Newell said they were originally using a home on Frederick Avenue for comparison and a price point when looking for a house in St. Louis, but after falling in love with the house and researching St. Joseph, he and his wife decided to make the move.

Newell said he was drawn to St. Joseph by an Uncommon Character video highlighting the convenience and accessibility of the city. Then the 12-bedroom golden-era mansion located in the middle of town sealed the deal.

“I remember just being so struck by the video because the guy, he’s talking about all these positive things about St. Joseph,” Newell said.

Newell said the ability to work remotely and for his children to be homeschooled has been amazing, and he is impressed with just how close everything is in St. Joseph.

Kristi Bailey, director of marketing and communication at the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said she is ecstatic for the Newell family. A story like theirs, she said, shows that the hard work put into branding the city and recruiting families is paying off.

“It’s a really great feeling. Because we’ve been working on Uncommon Character for years, just building up the communities story, our history, what makes us a cool place to be,” Bailey said.

Bailey said chamber officials see engagement numbers, but a story like this makes it more real. She said she foresees St. Joseph being an attractive location to people looking to make a move to a different lifestyle.

“It is a very interesting time because with remote workers, people really can live anywhere and work anywhere and so every community is trying to reach out to people and get them to move to their community,” Bailey said. “I think things are really coming together now, like the Downtown development, and people are really just coming together with the Uncommon Character initiative.”

Newell said there are still some things he is getting used to in St. Joseph and even joked about the city only having one Chick-Fil-A. While he said the diverse options of food and cultures are something that his family doesn’t see as much in St. Joseph, they have been met with open arms by the community, which they have appreciated.

“We’re all kind of working through things and they’ve just really just embraced and accepted my family,” Newell said. “It’s been wonderful, it’s almost unreal in a sense the amount of warmth, so I recognize that wherever you go, there’s gonna be people who are more difficult to deal with, but our experience so far has been really great.”