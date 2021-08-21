The first day of school for the St. Joseph School District is Monday, and that brings a lot of anticipation for not only the students but also the teachers.
Part of that anticipation for teachers is decorating their classrooms to be engaging and comfortable for students when they show up on the first day.
Like many others, two teachers at Hosea Elementary on the South Side of St. Joseph have gathered their classroom items in a variety of ways. Some they have collected over the years from donations, garage sales, stores by using their own money, family, friends and the teaching community.
Erica Carter is a kindergarten teacher at Hosea and has been at the school for the last six years. She incorporates her love of Disney into her classroom, as is shown in educational material on her walls from movies as early as “Pinocchio” to modern classics such as “Toy Story.” It all started with a collection of stuffed animals.
“I wanted to find a theme that I felt was appropriate for kindergarten, so Disney is an easy one that they can connect with,” Carter said. “When I started teaching, it was a lot of garage sales, Goodwill, things that family has given to me, a lot of the Disney stuff I had on my own.”
She said to keep the cost down, the teaching community works together to help each other with decorations and learning materials.
“We try to watch what we spend on our actual classroom, so it’s definitely helpful whenever people donate things or give things to us,” Carter said.
Carter said the idea is to make the room inviting for her kindergarteners.
“It’s colorful, it’s fun, it makes their learning environment more fun, and it makes them want to come to school,” Carter said.
For Lacey Cunningham, a fifth-grade teacher, the vibe is a bit less colorful as she hangs lights to a “word wall,” where students’ work eventually will hang in her classroom. She said she wants her room to be a comfortable place and feel like home, and she takes pride in showcasing her students’ work.
“Kids need a place they’re comfortable and welcomed so they can learn. I want them to be able to focus on coming in and being able to do the academic stuff ... focus is most important,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham said teachers can get items through the district, but like Carter, she has bought and received some items on her own. She said she also wants classroom participation.
“We build on that student work displayed in the classroom and in the hallway, so visitors and other students can see we’re fifth grade,” she said. “So, it’s nice for the little kids to be able to come up and see what we’re doing and prepare and be excited about the fifth grade for the fall.”
