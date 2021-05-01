In the days of the Pony Express, crossing the river from Missouri to Kansas was not easy. That’s where the Ebenezer Ferry came into play, taking people, animals and even locomotives across the river and connecting St. Joseph to Elwood.
In an 1860 newspaper ad, the ferry was billed as the largest and best boat ever in use on the Missouri River for such purposes, and trips were made once each 15 minutes from sunrise to sunset. Prices were 5 cents for footmen, 15 cents for a horse, mule, yoke or oxen and 40 cents a wagon.
The ferry carried essential goods, such as Pony Express riders and even a locomotive named Albany that was the first “iron horse” in the state of Kansas.
Patee House Museum Archivist Carolyn Chilcote said the ferry was a major factor in daily life when it was not as easy to cross the river as it is today with bridges and other resources.
“People going west would come to St. Joseph because they knew they could get across here with all their belongings and whatever they had with them and make a safe crossing,” Chilcote said. “So it made St. Joseph more important and then people would stop here and buy their provisions for going out west and spend money.”
For Ebenezer Blackiston, the ferry was a profitable venture. According to a newspaper article in the Elwood Free Press in February 1860, he was given an exclusive ferry privilege for 20 years, but his place of landing and frequency of trips were controlled by the Council of Elwood, which was the only restriction put on Blackiston.
According to a monument along the St. Joseph Riverwalk, the first trip for the ferry took place at 7:30 p.m. April 30 1860 and it embarked after dark because it was a special event and no one wanted it to be canceled.
According to a document sent to the News-Press by the Pony Express Museum the ferry had a long journey, it started in the late 1840s as a a flat boat that ran a rope across the river and was pulled by hand. Blackiston Ebenezer then replaced it with a steam driven ferry called the Tiny Adala in 1852 and around 1860 the final form took the water.
