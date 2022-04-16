This summer, events in Downtown St. Joseph will be returning to normal — with some adjustments.
The St. Joseph Downtown Association announced this week that its Sounds of Summer concert series would become a monthly event. In addition, the weekly Imagine Eleven concerts will return.
Christy George, Downtown liaison for the St. Joseph Downtown Association, said after two years of dealing with the pandemic, low COVID-19 numbers and events coming back are signs of hope for the summer in Downtown St. Joseph.
“It’s a good thing for our community. (These events) bring tourists in and people from other communities that are surrounding, just to come Downtown,” she said.
Sounds of Summer shows will kick off on May 20 with ‘80s tribute band Blue Oyster Culture Club. The concerts will continue through October, featuring acts from a variety of genres, including hip-hop cover band Dolewite (June 17), rock band The Jerry Forney Band (July 15), classic rock cover band Swift Kik for the Red Rally (July 22), country band True North (Aug. 19), Kansas City ‘80s cover band Fast Times (Sept. 26) and ‘70s tribute group K-Audic (Oct. 21).
Having planned Sounds of Summer in 2021, George said there was a feeling that something needed to change with the schedule.
“It was so hot last summer. Like, over 100 (degrees) it seemed like, and it was almost unbearable. So we thought if we spread it out, maybe we don’t hit in all those summer days,” she said.
Being a volunteer-based concert series, George said the thought was to free up schedules and build anticipation for future performances.
“It might make it a little more exciting knowing that it’s once a month and not just every weekend,” she said.
The Downtown Association will be switching things up when it comes to food vendors for Sounds of Summer. Longboards Wraps and Bowls will be serving food in the concession building, while food trucks for The Enchilada Lady and Adrian’s Tacos will be alternating dates.
While the Imagine Eleven concert series took a year off in 2021, it is scheduled to start up again every Sunday from June 5 to Aug. 14. There also will be the usual annual events like Ales West (June 4), Hawkfest (June 10 and 11) and St. Joe Pride Festival (Sept. 10 and 11), among others.
One of the key points for all of the events that George is happy to tout: They’re all free and family-friendly.
“We like to say that Downtown is everybody’s neighborhood, so this gives them a reason to come down and to enjoy themselves,” she said.
While it comes with some scaling down, the return to what Downtown events were before the pandemic is encouraging to the Downtown Association.
“I’d like to see it be the best year ever. We’ve got great bands. Hopefully, we’ll hit good weather and (I love) just the idea of getting back out again and with an inexpensive way to do it with family,” she said.
