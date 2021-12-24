A collaborative project aims to make Downtown St. Joseph better, but organizers know it will take time, trust and community engagement.
Launched in May, Main Street Saint Joseph has had success in its first year through its commitment to local input, transparency and patience. Organizers are looking to build on that in the new year.
“(We want to) keep building community, keep sharing about what we’re doing and being transparent about it and getting more people excited and then, eventually, maybe involved,” said Dana Massin, president of Main Street Saint Joseph.
A national organization with a state coordinating program, Main Street Saint Joseph uses tested methods to engage with the community to establish shared goals and works to achieve them through collaboration and committees, with an emphasis on transparency.
Massin said transparency and consistent communication are key. She understands those who previously felt burned by Downtown revitalization projects like urban renewal in 1970 and more recent initiatives that fizzled. It’s why the program keeps people in the know through monthly emails and blog posts.
“Trust needs to be built. These things don’t happen without building that trust, and trust takes a lot of time,” Massin said.
In its first year, the program engaged with the community through a survey, emails and events like a Downtown cleanup and toy drive. It also established committees aimed at areas where people wanted to see more engagement: arts and entertainment and strategic occupancy.
“(Strategic occupancy) is basically looking at Downtown block by block — what’s there, what needs to be there, what businesses play off of each other and (whether) some spaces that are empty or used for certain purposes may be better utilized for other purposes and kind of getting that conversation going,” Massin said.
In its first year, starting the conversation is key for the program. There’s no promise of instant solutions or big changes right out of the gate.
“(Strategic occupancy), it’s going to create a lot more questions than answers early on as we understand who’s already here, who do we want to be here in terms of residential life, in terms of businesses and that sort of thing. So it will require a lot more analysis on that part,” Massin said.
The goal for Main Street Saint Joseph in 2022 is getting more people involved and collaborating with local business owners and organizations to see what they want and move forward accordingly. As Massin has seen through other Main Street programs across the country, it will take time and patience, but it will be worth it.
“The Main Street approach not only focuses on the promotion part of Downtown but also how to build a sustainable organization, how to engage the community and make sure that this is a lasting program,” she said.
In its first seven months, Massin said she’s seen a lot of encouraging signs that the community is on board, from a robust response to its survey and a town hall to people wanting to clean up the area and help the community.
“What people really resonate with is these before and after pictures of communities that have applied these strategies,” she said. “People have seen what Main Street can do, and I think they believe that it can be done in our community. When you have that, I think it creates a lot of good energy that people want to get behind.”
Main Street Saint Joseph’s blog and contact information can be found at mainstreetstj.blogspot.com.
