Almost a year after its sale, a documentary premiering Saturday night at the Missouri Theater revisits the history and importance of the St. Joseph Stockyards.
Capturing the final week of its existence, as well as national stockyards trends in America, “SOLD! An American Stockyards Story” is intended to be a tribute and education to the famed livestock sale barn.
Directed by Drew Ames and produced by Coin In A Log Creative, the documentary will premiere at 7:30 p.m. May 21 at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St.
The documentary starts on May 19, 2021, on the final day of the Stockyards. In total, it features 34 interviews with people, talking about its 135-year history and its importance to the area.
“We were just there to grab a piece of history. We got the footage of some really emotional times of the last day,” Ames said.
St. Joseph Stockyards is embedded in the area’s history and DNA. Opened in December 1887, it grew to be the eighth largest cattle market in the country by 1953. Purchased by Mark Servaes in 2012, he sold it to Albaugh, an ag chemical business, in 2021.
While it captures the complicated motions of the Stockyards’ final day, “SOLD!” zooms out to look at how the stockyards business has evolved and expanded.
“The trends are basically showing the economies of scale are getting larger, where the smaller producers aren’t,” Ames said.
Having sold cattle with his grandpa at the location, Ames said he felt a personal connection to the historic site and wanted to tell its story with his production partner, Kyler Penland.
“We (marketed) our cattle there for years ... It was like ‘That’s where we took our cattle.’ So it was like ‘What are we going to do?’ In my brain, that was the first thing I thought,” he said. “So we decided that we needed to tell the story.”
The idea was to make it snappy, visually captivating and a far cry from something dry and strictly educational. That meant swooping drone shots of the Stockyards in its final days, archive footage and interviews with people from the past and present.
“I hope people that are even in the industry will understand (it). But I also hope that people who aren’t in the industry, maybe they want to join (it because of) this film, or maybe somebody who didn’t understand it at all, and just has no idea, can get a true understanding of how things kind of work,” he said.
Being able to tell the story of the Stockyards engagingly, Ames said, as well as having its premiere at another historical local venue is a privilege.
“We chose Missouri Theater for its historic value. It’s really one of those places that’s magical when you get inside. It’s a one-of-a-kind,” he said. “We want people to understand that when they get there to go, ‘Hey, this is about St. Joe. And this is about us. And we need to embrace what we are here in St. Joe and who we are and where we’re at.’ And why not do it at one of the best places ever?”
Tickets are $11 per person. They are available at www.coinlogcreative.com/purchase-tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.