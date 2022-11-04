Kim and Ryan Hildebrand of Mission House Covenant Community help organize the ‘Day of Hope St. Joseph,’ where churches and Christian organizations invite people to come and get essential goods and talk with people in the area.
In a matter of an hour, an annual event in St. Joseph can change a person’s life.
For its fifth year, the “Day of Hope” brings churches in the area together to help those in need, both in terms of material and spiritual necessities.
“This event is far more about relationships than it is about benevolence,” said Ryan Hildebrand of the Mission House Covenant Community. “That’s our hope is that we give people hope.”
Organized by the Mission House Covenant Community, the event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Restoration Church, 117 Francis St.
The day-long event connects people who are struggling with churches and Christian organizations in the area to offer help and provide free essential needs like clothing, food, toiletries and a haircut. Hildebrand said the most important part is that they’re engaging with others.
“Every time they walk up to a table to get something, that person at the table is talking to them ... Like 15 to 20, maybe even 25 points of contact in a day with another human being. It’s a pretty good deal,” he said.
Because of supply issues, the event is available to the first 400 people on a first-come, first-served basis.
A collaboration between churches in the area, the event is a rare union of denominations across the board. With that said, it doesn’t matter what the person entering the event believes, as long as they come with an open heart.
“We’re about the eternal. The stuff we’re going to give them is going to be gone in a month, right? But if we can give them joy and something to carry them on, who knows? They have some joy in their life that they can carry for a while,” Hildebrand said.
It also allows churches and groups in the area to connect and mull how communication between them can be improved.
“We say ‘We can’t unite because we’re too different in our theologies and stuff.’ But when you get them in the room together, that all comes down and you can kind of see the wheels spinning. Like, ‘Why are we doing this? Why are we putting these walls up?’” Hildebrand said.
Whether it’s seeing a person get a haircut or feeling the appreciation of talking on a deeper level, Hildebrand said the “Day of Hope” always lives up to its name.
“Sometimes, just when people are nice, you get a reestablished hope in the world,” he said.
Admission to the “Day of Hope” is $1 per person, with a $5 maximum for families.
