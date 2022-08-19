D&G Pub & Grub is adding another selection to its expansive offerings — its own line of beers.
Dubbing itself the D&G Pub & Grub Brew Haus, the restaurant will launch its own line of brews at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 1918 Frederick Ave.
The Brew Haus is a passion project of Steve Grimes, co-owner of the D&G and Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall. He said he has fond memories of brewing beers 20 years ago when he lived in Georgia. He admits this is a bit of a different operation.
“When I brewed in Georgia, I brewed in five-gallon buckets,” he said.
Those low-tech brewing days are gone, as Grimes, with the help of the team at River Bluff Brewing Company, has multiple machines that refine and enhance the process.
“They’ve been helping us out a ton and a guy by the name of Billy Campbell with the (Old Joe Brew Club), he’s been helping us with recipes and kind of teaching us how to do it on a scale like this,” he said.
In his years of running the music venue and restaurant with his wife, Christina Grimes, Steve said he would get the itch to brew again. After a talk with his brother, he decided to pull the trigger.
“He was in Memphis and he was having a drink and I was having a drink. He said ‘Do you still brew?’ And I said ‘I haven’t brewed in years.’ He said ‘Why don’t you put a brewery back in that kitchen? You have the room.’ The next day, I woke up and thought ‘That might not be a bad idea,’” he said.
During the past year, Grimes, along with other staff at the D&G, received an education in brewing. He said he wanted to make sure the operation has several people on deck to help make sure it runs smoothly.
“It’s not just one person that knows how to do it. So if somebody’s sick or whatever, we can cover for each other,” he said.
The Brew Haus will feature four beers that will rotate out as new brews are created. For its opening, the brewery will feature an oatmeal stout, black lager, citrus IPA and a light lager. In the coming months, Grimes said they’ll have brews geared towards Oktoberfest and Christmas.
To go along with the D&G’s music-themed names for its food, it also will title its brews after popular songs and artists. To help come up with the names, it asked Cafe Acoustic and D&G fans to submit their suggestions, with the best ones winning gift cards to the restaurant.
“It’s just something fun to help get people involved and excited,” Grimes said.
For Grimes, the brewery is an extension of the drive to keep things fresh and continuing to try new things for the community.
“You want to keep growing. You want to keep expanding to new stuff,” he said. “Just putting this all together has been really fun.”
Knowing the project was a collaborative effort between several different local breweries, Grimes said he’s proud to be another local operation in the area’s microbrew community.
“It’s good for the community whenever things like this happen,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.