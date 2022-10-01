A celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month goes beyond food and music. It’s a rare combination of cultures in St. Joseph.
Bringing together Latin, Cuban, Mexican and Puerto Rican cultures, the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration is a first of its kind in the area.
Talking about it, organizer María José Ramírez Braiz beams with excitement and pride.
“We really want to encourage everybody (to) be there and be part of this together. We need to be together. We want (to be) united. We want everybody to feel welcome,” she said.
Starting at 3 p.m. Saturday at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square, the event will showcase the cuisine, music and touchstones of these cultures for a celebration that Ramírez Braiz said has been a long time coming.
With that said, she’s surprised at how fast it came together.
“We have like 30 vendors. I didn’t expect that much when we started this. I never imagined that we (would) be (at) this point,” she said laughing.
The event will feature food from vendors like Adrian’s Tacos and Rudy C’s Ice Cream, as well as performers such as The Los Nuevos de St Joseph and the salsa band Mundo Nouvo and a Zumba class from 3 to 1 Fitness, among other activities.
“They will have food from different countries. (We won’t) have only one food and they will have music for different countries too. So in that way, they can have a little experience of everything,” Ramírez said.
While it’s a celebration of cultures, Ramírez said it’s an event for everyone to come together and gain a deeper understanding of different cultures.
“It’s the time to learn to live with each other with no segregation,” she said.
The event acts as a more celebratory, expansive version of Ramírez’s monthly Latinos Connect get-togethers, where people from all backgrounds can meet each other and receive resources on how to thrive in the area.
As the chief executive officer of the local Hispanic news service Te Lo Cuento News LLC, Ramírez said she noticed the people she served needed an event of their own to highlight their unique cultures and dash stereotypes that persist in the area.
“(There’s) a misconception that everybody here is Mexican and (they’re) not. We have so many Latin American countries. Yes, Mexicans are an important part, but they are not the only part. Forty percent of the Latinos, they are not Mexicans,” she said.
While Ramírez appreciates and acknowledges the importance of celebrations of Mexican culture, she said she wanted an event that was more inclusive and honoring all Latin cultures in the area.
“St. Joseph is full of flavors and the people that want to grow here and put their roots here. We need to work with each other and support each other, learn each other and move forward,” she said.
The Hispanic Heritage Celebration is another step in that goal. Following that, Ramírez will continue to run the Latinos Connect group, which is planning to move back to a format where there will be monthly dinners for people to share a meal and help each other. In November, the group will discuss the American education system. In December, it will talk about American holidays and traditions.
As with the celebration, the goal is to get a deeper connection across cultures so they all can thrive.
“Our goal ... is to try and educate people, and also (support) the growth, economy and prosperity of the Latinos. The ultimate (goal is) they will be reflecting the prosperity of the town when they are growing,” she said.
For more information on Latinos Connect, visit www.facebook.com/latinosconnects.
