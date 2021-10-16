A local couple who died last year is being commemorated through an upgrade to Coleman Hawkins Park in the Downtown community where they operated their business.
A new 10-foot-tall shelter structure has replaced an older green tent in providing people a place to sit under the shade while attending festivals, concerts and other events at Coleman Hawkins Park. Not only does the structure provide a practical purpose, but it also serves as a reminder of two people who were influential in the Downtown community.
Jim and Stacie Root were the owners of Felix Street Pub, and both died within a month of each other last year. The new structure is being dedicated to them by the Downtown Association.
The Downtown Association is hosting a ceremony at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, to dedicate the structure. Under the Influence will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and concessions will be available for purchase.
Downtown liaison Christy George said the new structure will continue to help improvement initiatives and provide an appealing and practical element.
“It looks structurally better as far as going with the whole vibe of Downtown, and it’s great to come out here for lunch — you can sit, and under the shade, it’s actually 15 degrees cooler under the new shade tops,” George said.
Lance Taylor, one of the volunteers from the Downtown Association who helped build the structure, said the project was done over the course of a year and is a big improvement on what was there previously.
“We had an old tent and that was barely 7 feet ... there was some obstruction,” he said. “This structure is between 9 and 10 feet ... so yes, much better viewing.”
Money was raised by the Downtown Association to put up the structure and feedback already has been positive.
“I have people coming up to me even when I’m not down here, coming up to me at restaurants and such, and saying that looks so much better than what we had and thanking us for putting it up,” Taylor said.
