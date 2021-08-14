For decades, the billiard hall at 216 S. Eighth St. was the destination for pool sharks around the area. Its new owners hope it will be that way again.
Break N Run Pool Hall will bring back the nostalgic days of the business formerly located there, the Chalk & Cue Pool Room, with some updates.
“We all know the community, and everybody wants to go shoot pool without having to go to Kansas City,” Nathan Castle, co-owner of the pool hall, said.
Since opening on Aug. 12, Castle and co-owner Brandon Carl said they’re happy to bring back memories of hearing the clacking of pool balls, people calling their shot and being in a community together.
“We love playing pool. It’s one of our passions, and now we’re able to do something about it,” Castle said.
Open beginning in the 1970s, the Chalk & Cue Pool Room was a destination for pool leagues and billiards enthusiasts. After it closed in 2019, the pool hall appeared on Castle and Carl’s radar, as they were looking to start a new billiards business in the area.
“We honestly didn’t think it would be here when we first started looking for somewhere to start a new pool hall, but it just happened to be at a time that (the former owner) was wanting somebody to take over it and we were available,” Castle said.
While the main look of the pool hall is the same, with a large selection of pool tables, snooker and electronic dartboards, some updates had to be made, like adding air conditioning and shining the place up.
“We did a lot of cleaning. We’re still doing some tiling on the floor. We added TVs, and we just tried to make it look different, but we didn’t do a lot of actual remodeling,” Carl said.
Thinking of the changes they made, another one comes to mind for both of them.
“We definitely repaired the stairwell. It used to be a nasty orange and green color. It took a lot of work. We’re happy to be done with it,” Castle said.
Changing the name of the pool hall wasn’t an easy decision for Castle and Carl. But in order to get a fresh start and blaze their own path, they felt it was necessary.
“Chalk & Cue itself is a huge memory for a lot of people. It was hard for us to get rid of the old name and bring around Break N Run. We wanted to kind of start something new and still have the same location,” Carl said.
The co-owners said the pool hall will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight Mondays through Thursdays, from 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Fridays, from noon to 1:30 a.m. Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays.
There will be pool leagues on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and dart leagues on Tuesdays and Thursdays. While it is open to all ages during the day, some restrictions apply at night.
Bringing those old pool-hall feelings back with a modern touch is something Castle and Carl said they’re overjoyed to do.
“We’ve just been super excited to bring it back and just giving everybody a place to come,” Castle said.
