A few days before the start of the Kansas City Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, a local bar already was reeling in some money from it.
On Instagram, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris “Stone Cold” Jones had a picture posted of Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders wearing a Muny Inn shirt.
“It’s totally shocking because you don’t expect these guys that you know, that you see on TV on Sundays to be repping a local bar in a town,” Timmy Lawrence, co-owner of the Muny Inn, located at 3229 Mitchell Ave., said.
Since then, the bar has been receiving calls for more apparel, leading owners to print a new line of shirts, saying “Welcome Back,” to sell as camp gets going.
“It’s something we never thought would happen,” Lawrence said.
For local bars and restaurants like Muny Inn, the return of Chiefs camp is a time for them to show off and court die-hard fans who made the drive to St. Joseph and want to eat or drink local.
While River Bluff Brewing Co. has been open since 2018, this year feels like its first time being able to greet Chiefs camp visitors with all they have to offer.
“It’s what the best part about camp is — our town gets really excited, we get a lot of visitors and we kind of get to show what St. Joe’s made out of,” Edison Derr, co-founder of River Bluff Brewing Co., said.
For River Bluff, that will mean putting in the extra work to get its name out there to camp visitors, as well as reminding them that while they don’t serve food, people can bring in their own lunch or dinner while having one of its crafted brews. Derr said the brewery will be opening up early at 11 a.m. to welcome the morning crowds that come to camp.
“Hopefully people will just stop by a local restaurant, pick up food and swing in and have some local beer at the same time. We’re hoping to make it worth it for our guys and our girls that work here. They’re really excited,” he said.
The visit for Kansas City residents also will serve as a preview for River Bluff’s upcoming opening of a new location in the River Market, tentatively scheduled for late summer or early fall.
As a vocal supporter of local businesses, Derr said he’s excited for people to try local cuisine like the Cajun food at Boudreaux’s Louisiana Seafood & Steaks, the pizza at Il Lazzarone and other microbrews like The Angry Swede Brewing Company.
Walter Ford, a Kansas City Chiefs fan from Olathe, Kansas, said a trip to St. Joseph and Chiefs camp means a mixture of St. Joseph’s culinary specialties.
“I’ve been going to Chiefs camp since it first started and the way the restaurants have improved and the selection has improved is incredible. You’ve all been doing something special,” he said.
Ford’s favorite: the Cajun Catfish Po Boy from Boudreaux’s.
Lawrence said the influx of visitors is exciting for all local businesses. After the pandemic caused training camp to stay in Kansas City in 2020, they’re ready to, as the Muny Inn’s shirts say, welcome people back to the area.
“It’s kind of like we’re making up for the holidays we’ve missed and getting the family back together again,” he said. “We’re just super excited that people come here and give us a chance to be one of the things that they can talk about when they go home.”
