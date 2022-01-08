After years of success and winning league titles, the St. Joseph Mustangs will embark on a new era with a new owner.
Ky Turner, who has been with the club since 2009 and has served as general manager since 2014, bought the Mustangs from Dan Gerson, who has owned the team since its establishment.
Under Gerson, the team has won seven league titles and consistently received top 10 attendance placement for summer college baseball teams. Gerson said two things have contributed to the success: the support of the community and the city of St. Joseph working to rehab Phil Welch Stadium.
“I thought we could get 1,500 people a night average, and then we ended up with like 2,500 a night ... and there were nights in a 4,000-seat stadium where we would have 5,000 people, so it just became part of the fabric of St. Joe in the summer,” Gerson said.
While the Mustangs are plenty familiar with winning, the organization has prided itself on the fan experience, such as fireworks shows, dollar beer evenings, and one idea that still serves as the biggest attendance driver for the franchise: “Frozen night,” based on the popular Disney animated movie.
This was an idea that Turner remembers Gerson being slightly skeptical of, but after Gerson saw the crowd, he knew that he better start listening to Turner, and the ball club has had success with many other themed nights.
“It was an amazing thing, I still have the picture on my phone, and it was just an amazing night. People were everywhere. People were waiting for two hours to get their photo taken with the characters from the movie,” Gerson said.
Turner said he remembers that night vividly, and he has appreciated the last 13 years he has worked for Gerson, a position that started as a seasonal role titled “director of fun.”
“Dan’s been the stabilizing force in that and has helped through his business acumen ... and it’s been such a fun journey and I’m excited to see where it continues to go from here,” Turner said. “The sad part is when you see people move on ... and the memories that you’ve created with them, it’s incredible everything that has happened here all for a baseball game.”
