Two years after the start of the pandemic, local arts organizations are still in need of funding.
It’s why the Allied Arts Council’s annual Arts Fund exists and is hoping to raise enough money to help local groups cover their costs.
“Our mission is to bring the arts and people together,” said Teresa Fankhauser, Allied Arts Council executive director. “One of the ways we do it is by raising funds for our nonprofit organizations or our partner organizations that rely on this money to keep their ticket prices low to keep their lights on.”
With a goal of $245,000 going to seven organizations, such as Creative Arts Productions, RiverSong, Performing Arts Association and the Saint Joseph Symphony, the Arts Fund accounts for 15% to 20% of their annual income.
This year’s fundraiser will operate under the title “Let the Arts Lift You Up,” focusing on the healing and uplifting power of the arts in the area.
The goal is a $5,000 increase from 2021, which Fankhauser said was a necessary step up because of the increase in costs from monthly energy bills to the cost of materials for concerts and productions.
“This winter was a hard winter, even though it didn’t seem like it at the time. But our gas bill showed that it was. And it’s just the cost of doing business and when that goes up, we have to look for new resources, additional resources to help our agencies combat that,” she said.
Lori McAlister, Saint Joseph Symphony managing director, said the fund has been vital to the organization’s survival, especially in recent years when concerts were sparse.
“They were able to fully fund the grant amounts that they had promised, right before the pandemic began,” she said. “Needless to say, we’re grateful and so impressed. They’ve just been a really solid and dependable portion of our funding.”
While the Allied Arts Council recognizes that those same rising bills also are affecting each organization’s patrons, Fankhauser said she felt confident people can step up as they have in past years.
“People tend to dig deep and give what they can. (For) some people, it’s $5. (For) some people, it’s much more. If everybody just gives what they can then all of the arts will be able to flourish,” Fankhauser said.
Adding to that, McAlister said in her past two years with the symphony, she’s been blown away by the support people in St. Joseph have given to arts groups.
“(Having come) out of a much bigger urban setting and just knowing how the fundraising flows and all of that, the community support for the Allied Arts, and then, in turn, Allied Arts’ support for the member organizations, it’s really remarkable,” she said.
Those who want to pledge to the Arts Fund can do so by visiting stjoearts.org, calling the Allied Arts Council at 816-233-0231, or email at artsfund@stjoearts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.