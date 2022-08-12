When it comes to art in the area, money matters.
In an upcoming national study, the Allied Arts Council will be showing how much of an economic impact art has on the area.
Taking part in the Americans for the Arts’ “Arts & Economic Prosperity 6” Study, the Allied Arts Council will be showing how much local nonprofit arts and culture organizations and events bring to the area financially.
“It’s really important to give us a barometer of what the arts do for our community economically,” said Teresa Fankhauser, executive director of the Allied Arts Council.
Buchanan County will be one of 386 communities representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia to show the dollar amount art events, performances and venues bring in annually.
“We know the value of the arts intrinsically, as far as what it does for our soul, what it does to provide entertainment and enjoyment to a community. But as a nonprofit, you also want to show that it does have an economic impact, that we are an industry,” Fankhauser said.
The Allied Arts Council represents several local arts organizations, including Robidoux Resident Theatre, Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, Saint Joseph Symphony and Community Chorus and more. Using those partnerships, Fankhauser said they’ll be talking with groups about their finances as well as surveying their patrons and other arts events like Parties on the Parkway and the Sounds of Summer concert series.
“We want to have those surveys taken by the audience members as well so that we get a good picture of what people are doing, what they’re spending their money on when they’re going out to events,” Fankhauser said.
Past surveys, like one released in 2015, found that nonprofit art events and organizations brought in about $21.1 million annually to Buchanan County. Fankhauser said those numbers include the money it takes to build sets, the dollars spent on gas and restaurants and ticket sales.
“The people who attend the events, go to the museums, those types of activities, where that money comes from that money then goes back into our community (by) way of purchasing goods. They’re going to go out to dinner before an event at one of our local restaurants. They’re going to maybe buy a dress, they’re going to pay for a babysitter,” she said.
Being able to put numbers to all of those activities helps show how much of a driver of industry that nonprofit local art can be,
“It’s a great opportunity to show that we’re important as an as one of our major industries in St. Joe,” Fankhauser said.
While the study originally was meant to happen in 2020, it was put on hold because of the pandemic. While Fankhauser wonders what effect the COVID-19 lockdown will show in the study, she also believes the numbers will highlight an industry on the upswing.
“People are starting to come back. There is a bit of hesitancy still, but it’s getting better all the time,” she said.
The study is expected to be released in the late summer or early fall of 2023. Fankhauser said she’s excited to be a part of it again.
“We just want to give people the opportunity to see that what we do matters, that we are a contributing member of our society. All of the arts organizations contribute to the betterment of our community, not only culturally, but also economically,” she said.
Previous information on “Arts and Economic Prosperity” studies can be found at www.americansforthearts.org.
