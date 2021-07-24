With 2021 representing the Missouri Bicentennial, the city of Plattsburg, Missouri, hosted an exhibit representing 200 quilts for 200 years.
The quilts represented the region’s history with quilts from as early as the 1800s to quilts of the modern era.
The Clinton County Historical Society and the Courtyard Community heard that the statewide Bicentennial quilt that represents over 100 Missouri counties was stopping in Plattsburg. This convinced them to expand from that and showcase 200 quilts.
Tracy Holman Pincus, President of the historical society and event planner at the Courtyard Community Center, said the quilting community is booming in Northwest Missouri. Missouri Star Quilting is a mainstay in Hamilton.
“Almost all of our quilts have family histories here in Clinton county, and including the oldest one we have, which was a quilt design and made by Mary Shoemaker in 1860, who happened to be my great, great, great grandmother,” Pincus said.
The Bicentennial quilt was on display for several days in Plattsburg. The quilt will be traveling throughout the state as part of the state historical society’s Bicentennial plans.
Michael Sweeney, Missouri Bicentennial Coordinator for the state historical society, said the quilt was a project that started in 2019. He was impressed with the responses from the counties and the unique story the quilt told.
“In all of its randomness, it somehow works and comes together,” Sweeney said.
Sweeney said the theme for the Bicentennial is to look at the past, present, and future, and he is excited for the state to encourage the future of innovation.
“I would tell any community that if the only thing you’re doing is thinking about what you did 200 or 150 years ago, that does not bode well for the future of your community,” Sweeney said.
Holman Pincus said her favorite part of the quilts is seeing all the quilting ladies be impressed by the history of the quilts.
“One of the ladies that helped us coordinate this knows so much about fabric, and she could tell the age of many of the fabrics that were used in them,” Holman Pincus said.
The state Bicentennial quilt is one of many activities put on by the Missouri Historical Society. Events can be found on their website at missouri2021.org.
