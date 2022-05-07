The last time the co-owner of the Muny Inn saw a massive sign bearing its former namesake, thieves were running down the road with it.
18 years and several transactions later, the wooden sign advertising Big Al’s Muny Inn has returned to the local watering hole at 3229 Mitchell Ave.
“It’s nuts that the last time I saw this thing, it was literally (being) run down the street. And here it is, right back here,” said Timmy Lawrence, co-owner of the Muny Inn.
On June 29, 2003, Lawrence was a bartender at the location when it was shutting down, as the bar was changing ownership from Albert Guardado to a new buyer. The staff was notified to make sure no one stole anything.
The warnings came true as a few thieves ripped the sign off the building and hauled it down Mitchell Avenue.
“We go chase after them and it looked like “Benny Hill,” minus the music and all of a sudden, they jumped between a house and we went down that way. And they were gone,” he said.
Then while shopping at Spark’s Flea Market in Sparks, Kansas, Lawrence saw the sign for the first time in almost two decades. The sellers offered him $300 to purchase it.
“I was like ‘It’s a little too steep for my blood. I’m good with it. Good luck selling it,’” he said.
Posting a picture on Facebook expressing his surprise at the sign still existing, as well as how much it cost, Lawrence thought would be a nice nostalgia trip for his friends and patrons. Then calls for him to purchase it came rolling in.
“By the time I left there to get to my house, probably 20 to 30 minutes (passed), I started getting chimes on my Venmo, people sending in $20 increments to pay for it. And then I got on my Facebook and everybody decided to start a fundraiser,” he said.
Support came from all angles, from current patrons to people Lawrence hadn’t talked to in decades and even former Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt.
“I couldn’t believe so many people were interested in helping out, which was awesome and I’m totally thankful for them to help out,” he said. “It’s just the weirdest thing. (The sign is) home and (in) a real messed up way, but it’s here.”
When Lawrence refers to the “real messed up way,” he’s talking about the number of stories that have come from it in the 18 years after it was stolen. As far as the condition goes, it’s in excellent shape, as it was owned and retouched by some of the people who originally painted it.
“These guys also lived like a couple houses down from the bar. I guess during the ‘70s, when they hung out there, when Virgil (Bashor) was the owner, they would streak through the bar and make him mad,” said Lawrence, laughing.
For Lawrence, reclaiming the old sign is paying homage to the past and the future of the business. Because it advertises Big Al and the location as a Bar and Grill, Lawrence said it can’t be used as official signage. Planning on building an outside deck for Muny Inn patrons to congregate during the summer, he’s hoping to put the sign to good use as a decoration.
“We’re hoping people will take pictures with it and reminisce about the old days,” he said.
Looking back on those 19 years, as Lawrence moved up from bartender to co-owner, he said it’s been a ride for both of them.
“It was a different era ... I think about what has happened in those years. It’s like a little kid who was born and is now graduating,” he said.
