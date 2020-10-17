Weston Bend State Park is introducing a nature kit for families looking to get outside and explore nature this fall.
The FUN — Family Ultimate Nature kits include a publication with links to videos about owls, night hikes and spiders, an owl pellet and guide to help dissect and see what’s inside, how-to guides on fun fall activities and crafts, a word search and owl match-up worksheet and information about Weston Bend State Park.
Those interested can reserve a kit online by visiting mostateparks.com/park/weston -bend-state-park and following the instructions listed. There is a limit of 300 total kits and a kit should be reserved for each child in the family.
Pick up will be at Weston Bend State Park on the following dates and times:
9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26
3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28
Weston Bend State Park is located on 16600 Highway 45 North in Weston, Missouri. For more information about the event, call the park at 816-640-5443.