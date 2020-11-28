Kardell Sims knows a thing or two about overcoming the odds. Nothing in his friendly demeanor and openness would suggest he’s spent much of his adult life in state and federal prisons. Now he works as a youth mentor, reentry coach and author.
“I believe Helen Walton said it’s not about what you gather, but what you scatter,” Sims said. “I’ve been gathering and taking notes a majority of my life. I’m here to scatter, I’m here to give back.”
Growing up
Born in 1978, Sims grew up in an impoverished neighborhood in Sedalia, Missouri. He was his 16-year-old mother’s second child, after his sister was born shortly before his mother turned 14. Growing up, he only saw his father a handful of times while his mother was addicted to drugs, he said. At 15, he got in trouble with the law for the first time.
“The Missouri State Fair is the big event in Sedalia, and not a lot of people know, during them times there’s racial tension,” Sims said. “Some bad things happen. The guy got seriously hurt. I was 15, a friend was 15, 16 years old. We got charged with first-degree assault and I was in juvenile.”
Fortunately for Sims, basketball coaches who knew of his home life and talent for the sport spoke up for him and managed to get him placed in foster care with one of the coaches.
For a while, things looked like they were turning around. Sims started attending school and basketball practice regularly and soon was receiving college offers. After two years at Sedalia State Fair Community College where he played basketball, Sims transferred to the University of West Georgia in Carrollton.
“But the whole time I was in college playing basketball, I still had the same street mentality, ‘I’m a product of my environment’,” Sims said. “So I was selling drugs, still gangbanging while in college.”
Sims left college after four years without obtaining a degree and returned to Sedalia.
“I was getting right back into what I felt like I was part of, where I belong, and that was in the streets.”
Despite getting probation for a drug case, Sims didn’t stop. A second drug and firearm charge sent him to prison for a total of 19 years.
Becoming a mentor
Sims eventually was released on parole, but he continued to go in and out of prison several times. Despite spending much of his adult life in prison, Sims said he doesn’t feel treated unfairly by the justice system.
“Considering what I was into, that was just part of the consequences. I live by the code ‘You do the crime, you do the time,’” Sims said. “Do I know some people (the system treated unfairly)? Yeah. But I got what I was supposed to get.”
Instead, Sims said the issue lies in the lack of addressing root causes of violence and drug abuse.
“A lot of times that would be broken homes, mental-health issues, they witness substance abuse issues at home,” Sims said. “I know people 12, 11, that used drugs and I think when you focus on that issue, because that’s the root of it, then you might not have to be going to prison.”
Sims is now a reentry coach and prison prevention mentor and works with people released from prison and kids and teenagers in an effort to get them on the right track. Helping youth choose a better future is especially meaningful to the father of six.
“It’s so important that I reach out to them, tell my stories and show them what they need to do,” he said. “I see myself in them and they relate to me because I’ve been there. It’s important to me, because I don’t want them getting caught in the system.”
Staying out of prison
The recidivism rate, or tendency of criminals to reoffend, in the United States is relatively high in comparison to other countries. Around 83% of state prisoners released in 2005 across 30 states were arrested at least once in the following nine years, according to a 2018 special report by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Sims said breaking the cycle required deep introspection and challenging longstanding beliefs. Being a product of one’s environment is one of them. Sims came to this realization when talking to a friend who had been involved in the same federal case. At that point, Sims was free while his friend was still locked up — and planning on going back to his old ways.
“I had to break it down to him. There’s people that grew up in the same conditions, same environment, but they didn’t decide to get in the streets, they didn’t decide to commit any crimes. They went to school, got an education,” Sims said.
Sims shared his insights in his book “Inmate to Inspiration.” It includes his story, keys to his success and advice for anyone struggling with similar issues.
The book is available for purchase, but Sims also offers sponsor packages for youth detention center programs and prisons. When businesses, organizations or individuals buy a certain amount of books, Sims matches the amount.
Going forward
Sims moved to St. Joseph for a fresh start. He stays away from old friends except for the occasional Facebook comments. Instead, he’s found new people to surround himself with, and he said the community has embraced him with open arms.
“The community that I’m involved with there in St. Joseph, the Cup of Joe, these are totally opposite people than what I’ve been accustomed to being around all my life,” he said.
Sims can be booked as a speaker and to host workshops. For more information, visit kardellsims.com.