Three early St. Joseph residents are coming back to life in the form of dolls.
Sisters Mary Alicia, Luella Agnes and Juliette Amelia Owen were born in the 1850s and shook the then-typical roles for women in society early on. Between the three of them, the sisters explored and recorded folklore, ornithology and geology.
“I think that’s part of why St. Joseph loves them, because they were very outspoken and nontraditional for the time,” said Sara Parks, programming and events manager for the St. Joseph Museums.
Since joining the museum last year, Parks has been working on recreating the sisters as dolls along with other volunteers as part of the museum’s existing American Girl Dolls club. After finding dolls resembling the dark-haired sisters, a volunteer’s sewing skills helped dress them in era-appropriate clothing matching their individual lifestyles.
“Mary’s kind of more fancy because she gave a lot more public speaking events, so she’s got a sort of Susan B. Anthony high-necked, fancy outdoor dress,” Parks said.
“Then we’ve got a tribal skirt and coat for Juliette since she’s also outside a lot with birds and ornithology, and Luella got a split skirt that she used to go caving in that’s based off of her own field guide journals.”
To top off their appearances, Parks has been working on turning the dolls’ straight hair into updos.
“Victorian era hair is very curly and very much complicated, so they’re getting their hair studio this week,” she said.
While the sisters are historical figures in their own right, their research and writing still is referenced by modern historians.
“A lot of (their books) are still very relevant because a lot of the Native American and also African, black cultures Mary studied we don’t celebrate anymore, so she’s sometimes the only one that’s ever described them,” Parks said. “Luella was one of the first people to explore caves in Missouri and made the connection between our Loess Hills and how significant they are.”
Museum visitors can learn more about Mary Owen’s studies at the St. Joseph Museums, but a tea party featuring the three dolls scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at the Wyeth Tootle Mansion will give children a more hands-on chance to learn about the Owen sisters’ history.
Afterwards, the dolls will find a permanent home in the museum.
“We are in the process of turning the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion back into more a children’s-focused museum, going back to its roots as a children’s museum for St. Joseph,” Parks said. “We are going to have a more permanent doll display down there and they will be one of them.”