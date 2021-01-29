Kelli Douglas has been named university counsel at Missouri Western State University. Douglas began serving in this role Jan. 19. Previously, Douglas served as a supervisory attorney for the U.S. Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights.
Douglas had been with the Office for Civil Rights since 2007, serving first as an attorney and then as a supervisory attorney. In these roles she was responsible for investigating alleged civil rights violations and ensured institutional compliance with federal civil rights laws. Prior to her time with the U.S. Department of Education, Douglas worked for the Missouri State Department of Social Services in various capacities.
Douglas earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in art history and archaeology from the University of Missouri.